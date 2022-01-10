English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The regulation encompasses stipulation on managing the cultural heritage.
The regulation encompasses stipulation on managing the cultural heritage.

Indonesia Issues Regulation to Strengthen Cultural Heritage

English culture indonesian government education
Antara • 10 January 2022 14:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has bolstered efforts to preserve the country's cultural heritage by implementing Governmental Regulation No. 1 of 2022 on National Registration and Cultural Heritage Preservation.
 
According to the government's press statement here on Monday, the regulation encompasses stipulation on managing the cultural heritage, starting from registration, preservation, management, incentive and compensation provision to monitoring and financing.
 
Before the regulation, the cultural heritage national registration process, objects' repatriation, development, and preservation were conducted by the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry with the support of work units in region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


After the regulation is implemented, ministers, governors, district heads, or mayors are obligated to determine the rank for cultural heritage based on the review result and recommendation from the Cultural Heritage Expert Team.
 
Moreover, they should conduct clarification and recording of cultural heritage within the National Register and provide cultural heritage status clarification letters and cultural heritage ownership clarification letters determined before the regulation.
 
According to the new regulation, anyone having or possessing objects suspected of being cultural heritage (ODCB) is obligated to register the objects with the district heads or mayors.
 
In addition, the person finding the ODCB should report his or her finding to related institutions and/or police within the regions where the objects are found.
 
Moreover, no one is permitted to find ODCB without the permission of ministers, governors, district heads, or mayors.
 
Citizens keen to use cultural heritage for purposes related to religion, social, education, science and technology, culture, and tourism should submit a facilitation or utilization application.
 
This application should be delivered to ministers, governors, district heads, or mayors in accordance with the rank of the cultural heritage.
 
The government regulation on national registration and cultural heritage's preservation also covers the people's involvement in the effort to monitor the cultural heritage and prevent regulation violation.
 
Culture Director General Hilmar Farid noted that the government regulation will be a reference point for the central and region governments as well as citizens in managing and preserving the cultural heritage.
 
"This regulation is expected to have a positive impact on the cultural heritage preservation efforts as well as help to assert that the concern and involvement of all parties is very important to preserve the cultural heritage," he affirmed.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Some 414 People Contracted Omicron Variant: Indonesian Health Ministry

Some 414 People Contracted Omicron Variant: Indonesian Health Ministry

English
Omicron
Denmark Bolsters WFP Food Assistance to Communities in Myanmar

Denmark Bolsters WFP Food Assistance to Communities in Myanmar

English
united nations
2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Varian Omicron Menyebar Luas, Pengawasan di Tianjin Diperketat
Internasional

Varian Omicron Menyebar Luas, Pengawasan di Tianjin Diperketat

Presiden: Pemerintah Tidak Hanya Bangun Infrastruktur Besar
Nasional

Presiden: Pemerintah Tidak Hanya Bangun Infrastruktur Besar

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?
Ekonomi

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!