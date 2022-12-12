English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
A piece of World Cup-themed batik cloth was made especially for this exhibition. (Photo: KBRI Doha)
A piece of World Cup-themed batik cloth was made especially for this exhibition. (Photo: KBRI Doha)

Batik Exhibition Enlivens World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 13:53
Jakarta: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Qatar participated in the "Katara Celebrations During the World Cup 2022" by presenting Batik Exhibition titled 'The Exotic Indonesian Batik Heritage'. 
 
The exhibition was organised by Katara Cultural Village Foundation in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy in Doha. It took place at Building 47 Katara on December 1-8. This exhibition was officially opened by the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.
 
In his remarks, Minister Sandiaga said the Indonesian government gives special attention to the development of batik in the country because batik is related to the nation's noble culture, which must be preserved, and because this creative industry has a significant economic permeation effect. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan also expressed his pleasure in holding this batik exhibition in Qatar.
 
"This is a government-led initiative to help the country's creative industries  recover from COVID-19 effects," he said in a media release on Monday.
 
Apart from displaying around 42 pieces of batik cloth from all corners of the Indonesian archipelago, this exhibition also offered visitors the experience of trying batik using stamped batik and painted batik. 
 
Interestingly, a piece of World Cup-themed batik cloth was made especially for this exhibition. The batik contains the words "FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" and the World Cup trophy. It is decorated with various Qatari accents, such as the iconic dallah of Corniche, the giant shell of The Pearl area, falcons, and Katara cultural complex, which surrounds silhouettes of people playing soccer. 
 
This event revealed that batik had permeated the life of Indonesian since the 5th century. Each batik pattern is unique and has been used to depict the memorable journey of human life: birth, marriage, and death. Through Indonesian public participation, batik was inscribed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2009.?
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pernikahan Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina S Gudono digelar pada 10 Desember 2022. Foto: Instagram @erinagudono

Aturan Khusus Resepsi Kaesang-Erina, Tamu Dilarang Pakai Batik Motif Parang atau Lereng

Makin Mengglobal, Pemain NBA Justin Holiday Bangga Kenakan Batik Indonesia

Pasar Pulih, Permintaan Keramik Motif Batik Diminati

BACA JUGA
At Least 11,000 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen's Civil War: UNICEF

At Least 11,000 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen's Civil War: UNICEF

English
children
WHO, UK Cooperate to Support Drought-Affected Communities in Somalia

WHO, UK Cooperate to Support Drought-Affected Communities in Somalia

English
health
UK Announces Additional £4.5 million to Support Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

UK Announces Additional £4.5 million to Support Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

English
bangladesh
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani: Kenaikan Cukai Rokok Berpotensi Pengaruhi Inflasi di 2023
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Kenaikan Cukai Rokok Berpotensi Pengaruhi Inflasi di 2023

Mengenal Remy Sylado, dari Puisi Mbeling hingga Penulis Puluhan Novel
Hiburan

Mengenal Remy Sylado, dari Puisi Mbeling hingga Penulis Puluhan Novel

2 Tahanan Polsek Tambun Kabur Siang Bolong, Rusak Engsel Pintu Rutan
Nasional

2 Tahanan Polsek Tambun Kabur Siang Bolong, Rusak Engsel Pintu Rutan

Kemenlu Panggil Wakil PBB di Jakarta Terkait Komentar KUHP
Internasional

Kemenlu Panggil Wakil PBB di Jakarta Terkait Komentar KUHP

BMW Klaim Tahun 2022 Jadi Momentum Electromobility
Otomotif

BMW Klaim Tahun 2022 Jadi Momentum Electromobility

Ronaldo Tulis Pesan Emosional Usai Portugal Tersingkir dari Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Ronaldo Tulis Pesan Emosional Usai Portugal Tersingkir dari Piala Dunia 2022

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?
Teknologi

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?

Hore! Kemenkes Tambah Kuota Beasiswa Kedokteran, Ini Rinciannya
Pendidikan

Hore! Kemenkes Tambah Kuota Beasiswa Kedokteran, Ini Rinciannya

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!