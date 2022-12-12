Batik Exhibition Enlivens World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The exhibition was organised by Katara Cultural Village Foundation in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy in Doha. It took place at Building 47 Katara on December 1-8. This exhibition was officially opened by the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.
In his remarks, Minister Sandiaga said the Indonesian government gives special attention to the development of batik in the country because batik is related to the nation's noble culture, which must be preserved, and because this creative industry has a significant economic permeation effect.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan also expressed his pleasure in holding this batik exhibition in Qatar.
"This is a government-led initiative to help the country's creative industries recover from COVID-19 effects," he said in a media release on Monday.
Apart from displaying around 42 pieces of batik cloth from all corners of the Indonesian archipelago, this exhibition also offered visitors the experience of trying batik using stamped batik and painted batik.
Interestingly, a piece of World Cup-themed batik cloth was made especially for this exhibition. The batik contains the words "FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" and the World Cup trophy. It is decorated with various Qatari accents, such as the iconic dallah of Corniche, the giant shell of The Pearl area, falcons, and Katara cultural complex, which surrounds silhouettes of people playing soccer.
This event revealed that batik had permeated the life of Indonesian since the 5th century. Each batik pattern is unique and has been used to depict the memorable journey of human life: birth, marriage, and death. Through Indonesian public participation, batik was inscribed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2009.?