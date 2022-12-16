@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

In celebration of this milestone, @america hosted a partner program featuring US Center Stage exchange program alumni Nan Jombang and will host a public concert on December 17 featuring Indonesian singer Isyana Sarasvati.
This year’s anniversary theme is FORWARD TOGETHER, celebrating recovery and future partnership.
"Through its slogan Explore, Experience, and Express @america provides a space to discuss critical global issues that our countries share, providing knowledge and skills to advance youth in education and careers, and presenting performances that showcase our respective cultures with Indonesians and the world," US Ambassador Sung Kim in a media release on Thursday.
@america, the premiere American Space in Asia, opened its doors in Jakarta in December of 2010 and has since hosted nearly 7,000 programs welcoming over 2.5 million visitors.
The center, located in Pacific Place Mall, is open to the general public seven days a week.
Rvents are free and include diverse topics such as education, the environment, music and arts, science and technology, and entrepreneurship.
It is also home to U.S. Embassy Education USA offices where anyone interested in studying in the US can get free, tailored, and reliable advising services.
The center uses state-of-the-art technology, discussions, webchats, performances, debates, workshops, and exhibitions to help share information about the United States for public audiences.
Before in-person programming was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, @america recorded an average of nearly 3,000 visits per week.
The center has since reopened in line with local COVID regulations.
@america has also conducted online programs since it was first launched and has developed an active base of over 270,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and the @america website.