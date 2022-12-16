English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
@america, the premiere American Space in Asia, opened its doors in Jakarta in December of 2010. (Photo: State Dept)
@america, the premiere American Space in Asia, opened its doors in Jakarta in December of 2010. (Photo: State Dept)

@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2022 14:26
Jakarta: The United States (US) Embassy in Jakarta’s cultural center @america marked its 12th year of operations on Thursday, December 15, 2022.  
 
In celebration of this milestone, @america hosted a partner program featuring US Center Stage exchange program alumni Nan Jombang and will host a public concert on December 17 featuring Indonesian singer Isyana Sarasvati.
 
This year’s anniversary theme is FORWARD TOGETHER, celebrating recovery and future partnership. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Through its slogan Explore, Experience, and Express @america provides a space to discuss critical global issues that our countries share, providing knowledge and skills to advance youth in education and careers, and presenting performances that showcase our respective cultures with Indonesians and the world," US Ambassador Sung Kim in a media release on Thursday.
 
@america, the premiere American Space in Asia, opened its doors in Jakarta in December of 2010 and has since hosted nearly 7,000 programs welcoming over 2.5 million visitors.  
 
The center, located in Pacific Place Mall, is open to the general public seven days a week.  
 
Rvents are free and include diverse topics such as education, the environment, music and arts, science and technology, and entrepreneurship.  
 
It is also home to U.S. Embassy Education USA offices where anyone interested in studying in the US can get free, tailored, and reliable advising services.  
 
The center uses state-of-the-art technology, discussions, webchats, performances, debates, workshops, and exhibitions to help share information about the United States for public audiences.
 
Before in-person programming was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, @america recorded an average of nearly 3,000 visits per week.  
 
The center has since reopened in line with local COVID regulations.  
 
@america has also conducted online programs since it was first launched and has developed an active base of over 270,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and the @america website.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim. (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)

@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

86 People Have Passed Indonesian Language Courses in Lima: Embassy

BACA JUGA
Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

English
police
Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

English
Australia
@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

English
culture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks

AAUI Catat Premi Asuransi Umum Naik 19,9% pada Triwulan III
Ekonomi

AAUI Catat Premi Asuransi Umum Naik 19,9% pada Triwulan III

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word
Teknologi

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4
Hiburan

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya
Otomotif

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia
Internasional

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini
Nasional

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!