Currently, there are around 3,000 Indonesian students in Turkiye. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2022 16:30
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara has held the Ambassador Short Movie Awards for Indonesian students in Turkiye for the first time. 
 
This event screened short films from 17 Indonesian student associations in Turkiye. The awarding ceremony was held at the mini studio of the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
 
Four members of the jury participated in the event. They were filmmaker Butet Kartaredjasa, journalist Riana Afifah Ibrahim, Expert Staff for Socio-Cultural Affairs and Empowerment of Indonesian Communities Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Siti Nugraha Mauludiah, and Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal.

"There are many film and multimedia talents among Indonesian students in Turkiye. It is hoped that the Ambassador Short Movie Awards will motivate students to continue working to be recognized by the Indonesian film ecosystem," said the Indonesian Ambassador in a media release on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
 
Five films made it into the final round. A short film titled "Footsteps", created by PPI Ankara, won the 1st place. 
 
Currently, there are around 3,000 Indonesian students in Turkiye. Studying in Turkiye offers affordable tuition fees with quality on par with universities in Europe. 
 
