Indonesian Diaspora in Istanbul Hold Pasar Senggol Festival

Jakarta: The Indonesian diaspora economic community and the Indonesian Student Association in Turkiye (PPI Turki) with the full support of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Istanbul (KJRI Istanbul) recently held an integrated trade exhibition, culinary bazaar and cultural festival in Istanbul under the name of 'Pasar Senggol Turkiye' Festival.
The Pasar Senggol Festival, as a large marketplace for Indonesian products in Turkiye, was held for the first time at the Halic Congress Center, Istanbul, on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The Overseas Indonesian Students' Association Alliance (PPI Dunia) and Rumah BUMN also supported the Pasar Senggol Festival.
The idea of the Pasar Senggol Festival started from a discussion between the Indonesian diaspora, students and the Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul about the need for a forum or marketplace for the Indonesian diaspora economic community to introduce and market their products to the wider community in Turkiye.
The discussion was then followed up by the diaspora and PPI Turki by organizing the Pasar Senggol Festival which combines the economic and culinary promotion and the Indonesian cultural performance in Istanbul for the first time.
"The Indonesian Consul General in Istanbul, Imam As'ari said that the Pasar Senggol Festival is envisaged to become an icon of Indonesian economic and cultural events in Türkiye and to be held regularly by the Indonesian diaspora in Istanbul," KJRI Istanbul said in a press release on Monday.
He also added that while preparing for the Pasar Senggol Festival, the Indonesian economic diaspora in Istanbul under the support of the Consulate General is also initiated the establishment of an Indonesian Diaspora Economic Community (KEDI)," it added.
KEDI is expected to be a forum for exchange of information, collaboration and empowerment of business actors and prospective entrepreneurs of the Indonesian diaspora in Istanbul and other regions in Türkiye.
Based on the recent Istanbul Chamber of Commerce data, there are around 42 active companies that have been established or have share ownership of Indonesian citizens.
Not only exhibits the culinary products, goods and services, the Pasar Senggol Festival was featured by a series of cultural arts performances, folk stages, business talks and fashion shows presented by Indonesian diaspora and students as well performers from Indonesia.