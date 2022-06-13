Denpasar: The 2022 Bali Arts Festival, held from June 12 to July 10, 2022, can help restore Bali's tourism and creative economy sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said.
"This really drives the economy, reinvigorates and restores the tourism sector, especially the creative economy," Uno stated while attending the opening parade of the 2022 Bali Arts Festival in Denpasar on Sunday.
Uno explained that cultural arts activities can speed up the tourism recovery, therefore his party strongly supports this kind of event.
In 2022, the Bali Arts Festival carries the theme "Danu Kerthi: Huluning Amreta" which is interpreted as water as the source of life.
"On behalf of the central government, we really appreciate the Bali Arts Festival after two years of the pandemic. We see that people's enthusiasm is extraordinary," Uno said.
The minister also said his party was also grateful for all that is involved, especially the local government in the implementation of the Bali Arts Festival.
"I am very proud, and hopefully, this can open up business opportunities and accelerate job employments which were contracted due to the pandemic," he said.
The 44th Bali Arts Festival in 2022 will be held for a month, involving as many as 16,150 artists and 200 creative studios, groups, and art communities.
Not only artists from Bali, but many artists and creative actors from different backgrounds such as Yogyakarta, Papua, Lombok, Batak, and Betawi, also participate in the event.
The annual Bali Arts Festival this year is also special because there are two other traditional art agendas carried out coincidentally, which are the Bali World Cultural Celebrations (BWCC), from June 12 to June 25, 2022, and the art appreciation event Jantra Tradisi Bali from June 20 June to July 26, 2022.