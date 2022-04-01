Actress Maudy Ayunda Appointed to Serve as Spokesperson for G20 Presidency

Jakarta: Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate has appointed singer and actress Maudy Ayunda to serve as the government's spokesperson for Indonesia's G20 Presidency to reach a broader audience, specifically members of the younger generation.
"I really want to be involved in this historical moment, as it only happens once every 20 years," Ayunda remarked during the broadcast introducing the government spokesperson for Indonesia's G20 Presidency streamed on YouTube on Thursday.
"If we do not get involved now, then when will we do?" Ayunda emphasized.
Ayunda, full name Ayunda Faza Maudya, studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Oxford University and received the Master of Business Administration as well as Master of Arts in Education degree from Standford University.
This major event is a historical occasion and Indonesia's opportunity to encourage the world to heal together and handle global economic challenges, she affirmed.
"To this end, this historical duty should be welcomed with enthusiasm and optimism," Ayunda remarked while adding that she did not need to think long before accepting the offer to become part of the spokesperson's team.
The celebrity, with 15.4 million followers on Instagram, invited everyone to be involved and make this occasion, wherein Indonesia has become the leader in a discussion to break free from the pandemic, a success.
The success of Indonesia's G20 Presidency will become a historical record that can make the nation proud, she affirmed.
Meanwhile, concrete results from handling the three priority issues -- global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition -- will change life for the better.
The 27-year- old actress was named among the 2020 TC Candler's 100 most beautiful women in the world. She has been active in the world of entertainment ever since she was young.
She starred in the film Untuk Reina when she was 11 years of age. She thereafter played the role of a teenager in the film Perahu Kertas that was adapted from a book by Dewi Lestari.
Ayunda also played in the Trinity, the Nekad Traveler film adapted from the tourism book by Trinity.