JKT48 (Photo: instagram)
JKT48 (Photo: instagram)

JKT48 to Hold Concert to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Medcom • 03 August 2022 16:30
Jakarta: JKT48 is set to hold a music concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of the idol group's formation. 
 
The event, titled "Heaven" will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.
 
"The theme of this concert is heaven, because it will be enlivened by FX angels," said Zee, one of JKT48 members,
 
According to another JKT48 member, Jinan Safira, JKT48 wants to share happiness after two years of not seeing the audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Because this is the first concert after the pandemic, we want to make this concert as grand as possible and make the people who come feel like they are in heaven. Happy, calm, happy, cool," said Jinan Safira.
 
Melody as the General Manager of JKT48 also confirmed this goal.
 
"In this concert, Gaby's graduation ceremony will also be held as a member of the first generation, the pioneer of JKT48. JKT48 will celebrate her graduation grandly," said Melody.
 
Gaby is one of the members of the first generation who is still active in JKT48. 
Ahead of the concert day, Gaby has prepared a surprise for the fans. The songs that will be sung are her own choice.
 
"I also choose the members myself. But it's a secret. We will prepare a surprise for everyone," said Gaby.
 
"My hope for JKT48 after I graduate, I definitely want JKT48 to be more well known at the international stage," said Gaby.

(Stephine Auxiliadora Nauliani)
 
(WAH)
Natural Resources Contribution Crucial for Recovery in Indonesia: Finance Minister

Jakarta's Regional General Hospitals Rebranded as House of Health

Indonesia Adds 6,167 COVID-19 Cases

Peringatan!