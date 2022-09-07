Indonesia Ready to Provide Spa Therapists in Cape Town

Angsana Spa is located at Hotel Vineyard, a 4 star hotel in Cape Town.
Previously, Angsana Spa employed 7 spa therapists from Indonesia, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 all of the spa therapists were repatriated back to Indonesia by the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town.
"Lyniel Traut said that they had a good experience employing spa therapists from Indonesia, especially their work ethic such as in terms of time discipline and good and friendly service that is always given to Angsana Spa visitors," the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town said in a press release on Tuesday.
With the lifting of restrictions due to the previous Covid-19 pandemic, currently the Angsana Spa business is improving and generally fully booked, especially on weekends. However, with only 7 local therapists owned, the profit obtained has not met the target. So, Angsana Spa has plans to add a spa therapist early next year.
"Traut further conveyed that Angsana Spa is interested in bringing in 3 Indonesian spa therapists, who are expected to simultaneously provide transfer of knowledge for local therapists at Angsana Spa," it stated.
Angsana Spa will provide facilities in accordance with local labor laws, and for workers from other countries facilities including air travel arrivals and housing.
"Traut also ensures that foreign spa therapists, Angsana Spa, will fulfill the necessary administrative requirements, such as obtaining a visa that matches a work permit in South Africa. The entire process will be carried out by Angsana Spa through the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA)," it concluded.