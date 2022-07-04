English  
NAIDOC Week is held in July every year. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

English culture Australia jakarta bandung bali
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 July 2022 11:52
Jakarta: National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week is held in July every year as a way of promoting greater understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and culture and to celebrate the survival of Indigenous culture and the Indigenous contribution to modern Australia.
 
"NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said in a press release on Monday.
 
"This year, the Australia Embassy will mark NAIDOC Week with a visit by prominent Indigenous Australian, David Williams," the Ambassador added.

According to the Ambassador, to Williams will share his unique perspectives on how his culture influences his creative work in strategic communications” said Ambassador Williams.
 
While in Indonesia, Williams will meet with Indonesian students, creative arts communities, and Indonesian Alumni of Australian universities to share his expertise bringing his cultural perspectives to the creative process through a series of creative talks and didgeridoo performances in Jakarta, Bandung and Bali.
 
(WAH)
