Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Minister Urges Indonesian Gamers to Support Local Games

English creative economy united states europe
Antara • 10 December 2021 15:00
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has urged Indonesian gamers to support local games so that they can emerge on top in their own country.
 
Games from abroad are still dominating the Indonesian gaming market, especially those from Europe and the United States, he noted.
 
"The gaming market in Indonesia is estimated to be worth US$1.1 billion. However, about 91 percent of the games are dominated by games from Europe and the United States," he said at a virtual event on 'Digital Transactions for the Awakening of Indonesia's eSports Potential' on Thursday.

Local developers have developed many games. For example, around 124 games developed by game developers from Indonesia are available on the PC platform, he informed.
 
"Thus, let's make Indonesia dominate game production in the national market," he said.
 
According to the minister, Indonesia's gaming market has considerable potential.
 
He revealed that there are around 43.7 million gamers in the country, making the gaming industry, as a sub-sector of the creative economy industry, a growing sector amid the pandemic.
 
It has been recorded that the Indonesian gaming market contributed 4.47 percent to revenue growth, he said.
 
However, the development of local games cannot optimally attract the national market since their marketing capital is still far below that of gaming developers from abroad, he added.
 
For that reason, he urged local gamers to start playing games developed locally in a bid to support Indonesia's gaming industry.
 
He affirmed that his ministry has prepared several programs to help local games top the country's gaming market.
 
"The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is committed to developing this creative industry sub-sector through games. We have prepared various programs to build and help the gaming industry in Indonesia to succeed," the minister remarked.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!