Hong Kong Audience Mesmerized by Gamelan Rendition

?Hong Kong: Melodious combination of gamelan, orchestra and percussion were stunningly performed by students and members of Collegium Musicum of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) Symphony Orchestra and the Gip Percussion Ensemble at a concert entitled “The Gamelan in Hong Kong" held on Sunday.
The audience was mesmerized by the music led by conductor Gip Chan Wing Yip. Indonesian student of HKBU, Lauryn Vania Kurniawan produced the composition combining gamelan, orchestra, and percussion melodies into a collaboration of traditional and Western music while maintaining unique characteristics of each instrument.
"Combination between traditional and modern music expands opportunities for the musicians and composers to create beautiful music," said the Indonesian Consul General in Hong Kong, Ricky Suhendar, in a press release on Tuesday.
Furthermore, performing gamelan is great chance for preserving Indonesian cultural arts, building a positive image of Indonesia, and showing the harmony between East and West, Consul General Ricky added.
The concert had become an unforgettable opportunity for HKBU students to learn gamelan and combine traditional with modern music to create extraordinary performances.
Gamelan players, Cherry Chung Cheuk Ka and Angela Chan Ngan Wing, shared their thoughts that gamelan has unique and special tones, chords, and require specific techniques to play, and this made them curious to learn more about the instrument.
In addition to gamelan, traditional Indonesian dances and folk songs combined with ballet were created by Christabella Georgina, a Hong Kong Academy of Performance Arts student from Indonesia and performed by her and other Hong Kong students at the event.
Emily Chan and Amy Kwok from Hong Kong admitted that they got plenty of experiences from the dances, especially the Saman dance and it made them want to know more about Indonesia.
The Gamelan in Hong Kong concert, which was initiated by Lauryn Kurniawan as an HKBU student majoring in composition, was well received and fully supported by the university, the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong, BNI Hong Kong, Garuda Indonesia, and other parties.
As many as 400 spectators packed the concert auditorium and thousands of other spectators watched the live streaming on You Tube.