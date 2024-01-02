English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
New families, especially Millennial ones, are actually a generation going through a digital transition.
New families, especially Millennial ones, are actually a generation going through a digital transition.

A Trusted Guide in the Evolving World of Parenting and Family Development

Fajar Nugraha • 02 January 2024 22:58
Jakarta: In today's dynamic parenting landscape, where diverse parenting methods abound, the importance of having a reliable and accurate source of news and information about parenting cannot be overstated. With an array of parenting styles and approaches, new families find themselves navigating a sea of options, each claiming to be the most effective.
 
New families, especially Millennial ones, are actually a generation going through a digital transition, according to child psychologist Vera Itabiliana Hadiwidjojo, S.Psi.
 
“They can find a lot of information about children and parenting on the internet, but they are often surprised by internet usage, leading to information overload and peer pressure among fellow parents,” said Vera on Indonesia Millennial and Gen Z Report 2024. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Amidst the overflowing of information today, it becomes imperative for parents to be well-informed and educated before applying any particular parenting method to ensure the well-being and development of their children.
 
A trusted source of news on parenting not only helps new parents stay updated on the latest research and trends but also provides valuable insights into understanding the unique needs and characteristics of their children. In a world where parenting is as varied as the individuals practicing it, having the right source of information becomes an essential tool for fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for the next generation.
 
Since its establishment on February 18, 2018, Popmama.com as one of the publishers under the IDN Media ecosystem, has a mission to provide relevant information about family life and child care to young parents in Indonesia, aiming to create a healthy and prosperous Indonesian family. Up to the present, Popmama.com remains dedicated to gathering comprehensive, accurate, and trustworthy information to serve as a valuable reference for Indonesian families in choosing the best parenting style.
 
Popmama.com is not only targeting Millennial families, but also Gen Z families who have entered the age of marriage. Through bite-sized content and vertical videos on various social media platforms, Popmama.com facilitates Gen Z Moms who prefer consuming content in video-based formats. Readers can easily access more detailed information about child care on the Popmama.com YouTube channel.
 
"Gen Z Moms are a digitally native generation. They are also critical, with a sense of individualism, high curiosity, and a commitment to maintaining personal and others' privacy. The presence of Popmama.com aims as the media of choice for young families needing trustworthy online parenting references, accompanying them in experiencing the journey of becoming new parents and being the best parents for their families," said Sandra Ratnasari, Editor-in-Chief of Popmama.com.
 
In its 5-year journey, Popmama.com has gathered thousands of community members across Indonesia. Additionally, Popmama.com has launched the Poppapa to provide relevant content about parenting for male readers on the Popmama.com site. Looking at the reader demographic, male readers constitute a significant portion, approximately 35%.
 
"Popmama.com aims to help young families in Indonesia shape their children's character through a positive environment. Therefore, we formed the Popmama.com community so that moms can connect with each other through various positive activities. This way, children can grow and develop well, contributing to making Indonesia a better place," expressed Sandra.
 
Looking ahead, Popmama.com will continue to innovate in delivering content and programs for Moms and families, helping Moms become the best versions of themselves. Stay updated on the latest content from Popmama.com through various platforms: website, IDN App, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi-Freepik

Anakmu Pemalu, Ini 7 Cara Menumbuhkan Sifat Berani untuk si Kecil

Tinggal di Perkotaan, Begini Tips Ciptakan Permainan Luar Ruangan untuk Anak di Rumah

Moms, Ini 2 Hal Penting dalam Menstimulasi Kecerdasan Anak saat Bermain

BACA JUGA
Yummy! Building Community and Creative Economy in Digital Culinary World

Yummy! Building Community and Creative Economy in Digital Culinary World

English
culinary
105 Indonesian Citizens Take Shelter After Earthquake in Japan

105 Indonesian Citizens Take Shelter After Earthquake in Japan

English
Japan
Earthquake Jolts Japan, No Indonesian Citizens Become Victims

Earthquake Jolts Japan, No Indonesian Citizens Become Victims

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Siaga Satu untuk Evakuasi WNI dari Lebanon
Internasional

Indonesia Siaga Satu untuk Evakuasi WNI dari Lebanon

Ariel Sempat Stres Jokowi Nonton Konser Noah
Hiburan

Ariel Sempat Stres Jokowi Nonton Konser Noah

Nilai Transaksi di <i>E-Commerce</i> 2023 Ditaksir Capai Rp533 Triliun
Ekonomi

Nilai Transaksi di E-Commerce 2023 Ditaksir Capai Rp533 Triliun

Gigih Banget, Anies Lakukan Ini agar Lolos Beasiswa Fulbright
Pendidikan

Gigih Banget, Anies Lakukan Ini agar Lolos Beasiswa Fulbright

Polisi Turki Pakai Mobil Bandar Narkoba untuk Patroli, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Polisi Turki Pakai Mobil Bandar Narkoba untuk Patroli, Kok Bisa?

Kylian Mbappe Angkat Trofi ke-16 Sepanjang Kariernya
Olahraga

Kylian Mbappe Angkat Trofi ke-16 Sepanjang Kariernya

Nasib Rafael Alun Ditentukan Hari Ini
Nasional

Nasib Rafael Alun Ditentukan Hari Ini

167 Hari Jadi Menkominfo, Budi Arie Setiadi Berantas 800 Ribu Konten Judi Online dan Tegur Meta Facebook
Teknologi

167 Hari Jadi Menkominfo, Budi Arie Setiadi Berantas 800 Ribu Konten Judi Online dan Tegur Meta Facebook

Kementerian PUPR Godok Skema KPR <i>Flat</i> 35 Tahun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Godok Skema KPR Flat 35 Tahun

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!