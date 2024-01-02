A Trusted Guide in the Evolving World of Parenting and Family Development

New families, especially Millennial ones, are actually a generation going through a digital transition, according to child psychologist Vera Itabiliana Hadiwidjojo, S.Psi.
“They can find a lot of information about children and parenting on the internet, but they are often surprised by internet usage, leading to information overload and peer pressure among fellow parents,” said Vera on Indonesia Millennial and Gen Z Report 2024.
Amidst the overflowing of information today, it becomes imperative for parents to be well-informed and educated before applying any particular parenting method to ensure the well-being and development of their children.
A trusted source of news on parenting not only helps new parents stay updated on the latest research and trends but also provides valuable insights into understanding the unique needs and characteristics of their children. In a world where parenting is as varied as the individuals practicing it, having the right source of information becomes an essential tool for fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for the next generation.
Since its establishment on February 18, 2018, Popmama.com as one of the publishers under the IDN Media ecosystem, has a mission to provide relevant information about family life and child care to young parents in Indonesia, aiming to create a healthy and prosperous Indonesian family. Up to the present, Popmama.com remains dedicated to gathering comprehensive, accurate, and trustworthy information to serve as a valuable reference for Indonesian families in choosing the best parenting style.
Popmama.com is not only targeting Millennial families, but also Gen Z families who have entered the age of marriage. Through bite-sized content and vertical videos on various social media platforms, Popmama.com facilitates Gen Z Moms who prefer consuming content in video-based formats. Readers can easily access more detailed information about child care on the Popmama.com YouTube channel.
"Gen Z Moms are a digitally native generation. They are also critical, with a sense of individualism, high curiosity, and a commitment to maintaining personal and others' privacy. The presence of Popmama.com aims as the media of choice for young families needing trustworthy online parenting references, accompanying them in experiencing the journey of becoming new parents and being the best parents for their families," said Sandra Ratnasari, Editor-in-Chief of Popmama.com.
In its 5-year journey, Popmama.com has gathered thousands of community members across Indonesia. Additionally, Popmama.com has launched the Poppapa to provide relevant content about parenting for male readers on the Popmama.com site. Looking at the reader demographic, male readers constitute a significant portion, approximately 35%.
"Popmama.com aims to help young families in Indonesia shape their children's character through a positive environment. Therefore, we formed the Popmama.com community so that moms can connect with each other through various positive activities. This way, children can grow and develop well, contributing to making Indonesia a better place," expressed Sandra.
Looking ahead, Popmama.com will continue to innovate in delivering content and programs for Moms and families, helping Moms become the best versions of themselves. Stay updated on the latest content from Popmama.com through various platforms: website, IDN App, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.