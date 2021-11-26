National Culture Week 2021 Promotes Beauty of Indonesian Culture: Ministry

Jakarta: The National Culture Week (PKN) 2021 is promoting content concerning the beauty of Indonesian culture, the director general of culture at the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry has said.
"PKN 2021 promotes a variety of contents that show how culture could become the solution to our problems today," Hilmar Farid stated in a written statement issued here on Thursday.
"Indonesia culture was not born out of nowhere, but arose from the ability to process local opportunities," he said.
Indonesia has a variety of inherited practices related to clothing, food, and housing that are useful as a guideline for managing life, he added.
"Culture is not just about past inherited practices, but also an effort to ensure present safety, and create a better future," Farid remarked.
A variety of cultural content produced by people from various regions in Indonesia has been featured on indonesiana.tv and can be directly accessed on pkn.id, he informed.
"This is the biggest cultural festival in Indonesia in 2021 in two senses. The first is that it is the biggest in terms of the scale of public involvement with three thousand cultural figures and 70 regional governments taking an active part in PKN 2021," he highlighted.
"The second is that it is the biggest in terms of its mission of processing the brilliance of local culture to resolve contemporary challenges," he added.
Farid then highlighted a number of exciting programs broadcast every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For instance, the Bincang Cerlang, a discussion on protecting Indonesia's intellectual property, the role of the younger generation, and the use of digital technology for preserving the nation's architecture and mainstreaming local food culture.
The local food culture segment featured Robert Oliver, a food activist from the Pacific islands, and Janice Gabriel, a culinary television show producer from the United Kingdom.
There was also a variety show featuring, among other things, a documentary film by Riri Riza on the clothing, food, and housing culture in South Solok District, West Sumatra.
Other programs included a series of cultural broadcasts hosted by Jimi Multhazam and Ricky Malau, the host of Ngobryls on YouTube.
Next was the Icip Pangan program featuring a variety of spice drink recipes, Star Jamming, Di Dalam Indonesia (Inside Indonesia), Cultural Fashion, and other shows. The programs also had participation from partnering countries, Farid noted.
"The National Culture Week was designed to be a meeting and consolidation space for Indonesia's cultural richness. Hence, the diversity of events on display is the consequence of that richness," he added.