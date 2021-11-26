English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Culture is not just about past inherited practices.
Culture is not just about past inherited practices.

National Culture Week 2021 Promotes Beauty of Indonesian Culture: Ministry

English technology culture education food
Antara • 26 November 2021 13:02
Jakarta: The National Culture Week (PKN) 2021 is promoting content concerning the beauty of Indonesian culture, the director general of culture at the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry has said.
 
"PKN 2021 promotes a variety of contents that show how culture could become the solution to our problems today," Hilmar Farid stated in a written statement issued here on Thursday.
 
"Indonesia culture was not born out of nowhere, but arose from the ability to process local opportunities," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia has a variety of inherited practices related to clothing, food, and housing that are useful as a guideline for managing life, he added.
 
"Culture is not just about past inherited practices, but also an effort to ensure present safety, and create a better future," Farid remarked.
 
A variety of cultural content produced by people from various regions in Indonesia has been featured on indonesiana.tv and can be directly accessed on pkn.id, he informed.
 
"This is the biggest cultural festival in Indonesia in 2021 in two senses. The first is that it is the biggest in terms of the scale of public involvement with three thousand cultural figures and 70 regional governments taking an active part in PKN 2021," he highlighted.
 
"The second is that it is the biggest in terms of its mission of processing the brilliance of local culture to resolve contemporary challenges," he added.
 
Farid then highlighted a number of exciting programs broadcast every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
 
For instance, the Bincang Cerlang, a discussion on protecting Indonesia's intellectual property, the role of the younger generation, and the use of digital technology for preserving the nation's architecture and mainstreaming local food culture.
 
The local food culture segment featured Robert Oliver, a food activist from the Pacific islands, and Janice Gabriel, a culinary television show producer from the United Kingdom.
 
There was also a variety show featuring, among other things, a documentary film by Riri Riza on the clothing, food, and housing culture in South Solok District, West Sumatra.
 
Other programs included a series of cultural broadcasts hosted by Jimi Multhazam and Ricky Malau, the host of Ngobryls on YouTube.
 
Next was the Icip Pangan program featuring a variety of spice drink recipes, Star Jamming, Di Dalam Indonesia (Inside Indonesia), Cultural Fashion, and other shows. The programs also had participation from partnering countries, Farid noted.
 
"The National Culture Week was designed to be a meeting and consolidation space for Indonesia's cultural richness. Hence, the diversity of events on display is the consequence of that richness," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!