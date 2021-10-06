BTS, UNICEF Celebrate Success of LOVE MYSELF Campaign

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Seoul: UNICEF, record label BIGHIT MUSIC, and the 21st century pop icons BTS are marking the groundbreaking success of the LOVE MYSELF campaign this week, with the campaign reaching almost every country in the world with positive messages of self-love and self-care.Since 2017, LOVE MYSELF has generated almost five million tweets and more than 50 million engagements, such as likes, retweets, replies and comments, according to a new analysis in UNICEF’s flagship report, The State of the World’s Children 2021, launched yesterday."We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights," said BTS in a press release on Wednesday."During the process, we also strove to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves," they stated.The South Korean band – which boasts 39 million Twitter followers – and its record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, joined forces with UNICEF in autumn 2017 with a collective goal to help end violence, abuse and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally.In that time, BTS raised US$3.6 million for UNICEF’s work to end violence; addressed heads of state and world leaders at the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, and released an exclusive music video to support UNICEF’s campaign to encourage love and kindness. Dedicated booths at their concert venues worldwide have also provided information on how individuals can protect themselves and each other from violence and bullying.More recently, BTS’ personal reflections have helped children and young people who have felt isolated, disconnected and frustrated, as their routines, education, and recreation continue to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic."When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is just to start the conversation. The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore."We are thankful for all the work the band has done to lead this important initiative, and for all of their support for UNICEF in the last four years," she said.Earlier this year, BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC renewed their commitment to the LOVE MYSELF campaign, pledging over US$1million to UNICEF, as well as proceeds from the sale of LOVE MYSELF merchandise, and a portion of the LOVE YOURSELF album sales."We hope that the LOVE MYSELF message can continue to serve to invigorate everyone’s lives," BTS added."We will be honored if all seven of us can continue this campaign to return the amazing love that we have received, and give people the strength to come closer to LOVE MYSELF. We hope to keep doing what we are doing and voice what we are voicing, so we can help people find happiness and love." BTS concluded.