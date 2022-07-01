English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN Traditional Costumes Exhibition (Photo: KBRI Hanoi)
ASEAN Traditional Costumes Exhibition (Photo: KBRI Hanoi)

Indonesian Embassy Participated in ASEAN Traditional Costumes Exhibition in Vietnam

English indonesian embassy culture asean vietnam tourism
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 July 2022 14:09
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi and Embassies of the ASEAN member countries in Vietnam jointly participated in the "ASEAN Traditional Costumes Exhibition" at the invitation of Thua Thien Hue Provincial People's Committee which lasts from June 25 to June 30 at the Cultural and Cinema Center of Thua Thien Hue province.
 
The Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi brought Bundo Kanduang costume commonly known as "Limpapeh Rumah Nan Gadang", courtesy from the provincial government of West Sumatera. 
 
"It is one of the legendary costumes of the Minangkabau ethnic group in West Sumatera province, Indonesia to showcase at this Exhibition," the Indonesian Embassy said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Bundo Kanduang costume is associated with female leadership and the wisdom of the female elders.
 
Bundo Kanduang costumes are worn by married women and men for the occasion of traditional and national ceremonial activities, religious or national day ceremonies, festivals, and other important events.
 
In addition, the Embassy also displayed 5 photos of the country's landscape, festivals and cultural activities.
 
"The ASEAN Traditional Costumes Exhibition is held within the framework of Hue Festival Week 2022 and towards the 55th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN," it stated. 
 
"This event aims to introduce the beauty of the countries, culture and people of ASEAN; enhance mutual understanding among people of the countries in the region and the world; contribute to expanding economic cooperation, investment, and cultural exchange; and promote tourism development," it concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

English
finance
Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

English
vice president maruf amin
Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022
Olahraga

PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting
Hiburan

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS
Ekonomi

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul
Internasional

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?
Otomotif

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK
Pendidikan

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!