Bali is a popular tourist destination for New Zealanders. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)
Bali is a popular tourist destination for New Zealanders. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)

Balinese Dances, Music Enliven Wellington's Central Train Station

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 12:46
Jakarta: There was a different atmosphere at Wellington's central train station last week. 
 
Amid the bustle of the passengers who were about to return from the office and the city center, the melodious strains of Balinese gamelan and Balinese dances made their steps stop for a moment.
 
The event, titled 'The Bali Sensory Experience,' featured a gamelan group that not only consisted of Indonesians but also New Zealanders and Balinese dances. 

"This activity was held by the oldest Friends of Indonesia group in New Zealand, the New Zealand-Indonesia Association (NZIA), in collaboration with one of the Indonesian art groups, Mekar Bhuana Aotearoa," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington said in a media release on Monday.
 
The audience who attended also had the opportunity to taste Indonesian coffee from Kerinci while enjoying an attention-grabbing performance.
 
In the show, which lasted no more than one hour, the Legong Condong Dance, Rejang Renteng Dance, Gending Bapang Badung, and Geding Kapi Raja Dance were performed.
 
Bali is a popular tourist destination for New Zealanders. 
 
The promotion of arts and culture like this is a positive contribution to efforts to strengthen people-to-people contact and to increase the recognition of Indonesian culture in New Zealand.?
 
(WAH)
