The minister deems this step as crucial. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Hotels, Restaurants Urged to Maintain Quality of Products, Services

English tourism investment Hotel
Antara • 09 February 2022 16:56
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan appealed to hotel and restaurant managers to maintain the quality of products and services in order to retain the trust of domestic and foreign tourists.
 
The minister deems this step as crucial since growth of the tourism industry could have a multiplier effect on other business sectors.
 
"Let us jointly maintain the quality of our products and services, especially maintain the trust of tourists, both domestic and foreign visitors," Pandjaitan stated at the National Working Meeting of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association  on Wednesday.

The minister expressed gratitude and lavished praises for the PHRI that has been partaking in efforts to handle the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years. According to Pandjaitan, the PHRI has helped the government in disseminating information on various government policies for COVID-19 handling.
 
"I once again remind all of us that if we are united and if we work hand-in-hand in conducting the tasks at hand, then regardless of the challenge, I think we can solve it maximally," he remarked.
 
The minister affirmed that the government had given assistance to support the recovery of the tourism sector, starting from the national economic recovery (PEN) fund to accommodation for health workers and cleanliness, health, safety and environmental sustainability (CHSE) certification in addition to vaccinations for tourism players.
 
Pandjaitan also noted that recovery had begun in the tourism sector, especially hotels and restaurants, which had raised Indonesia's hopes while holding two international events in the country in 2022: the G20 Summit and MotoGP.
 
"This is an opportunity and challenge for us to provide the best services to visitors," he emphasized.
 
Pandjaitan, concurrently serving as head of the Proud of Indonesian Products National Movement (Gernas BBI) team, urged organizers of those events to seize the opportunity to promote products made by local MSMEs and artists.
 
"During the holding of these international events, let us grab this opportunity to help local MSMEs and artists. I also urge the tourism sector to play its role," he affirmed.
 
(WAH)
