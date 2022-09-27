English  
Tourism contributes to the education and empowerment of women and youth. (Photo: medcom.id)
Tourism is a Powerful Driver for Sustainable Development: UN Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2022 14:25
New York: World Tourism Day celebrates the power of tourism to foster inclusion, protect nature and promote cultural understanding, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
"Tourism is a powerful driver for sustainable development," the UN Chief said in his message for this year's World Tourism Day
 
Tourism contributes to the education and empowerment of women and youth and advances the socioeconomic and cultural development of communities. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It also plays a critical part in the social protection systems that form the foundation for resilience and prosperity.
 
"We must invest in clean and sustainable tourism, lowering the sector’s energy consumption, adopting zero-emission pathways and protecting biodiversity. We must create decent jobs and ensure profits benefit the host country and local communities," he stated.
 
"Governments, businesses and consumers must align their tourism practices with the Sustainable Development Goals and a 1.5°C future. The very survival of this industry and many tourist destinations, such as Small Island Developing States, depends on it," he added.
 
The official World Tourism Day celebration is set to be held in the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.
 
"There is no time to waste. Let us rethink and reinvent tourism and together, deliver a more sustainable, prosperous and resilient future for all," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!