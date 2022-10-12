The minister then commended the festival, archives exhibition, and workshop on jamu organized at the National Archives of Indonesia (ANRI) here as a medium to promote and preserve Indonesian herbal medicines and spices.
"(The event) is consistent with the 'Indonesia Spice Up the World' policy initiated by President Joko Widodo on November 2021 to globalize Indonesian kitchen herbs or processed foods and spices," Uno said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the minister, Indonesia is rich in spices, which must be preserved for future generations by organizing events to disseminate knowledge on traditional herbal medicines through archive records.
He also lauded the event for helping disseminate information on local cultural values and promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) active in the jamu industry to reach national and global markets.
"(Support to MSMEs) also have the potential to create new jobs for the people," Uno remarked.
Meanwhile, National Archives of Indonesia Head Imam Gunarto stated that the exhibition organized during the event aims to promote the national culture and increase public knowledge of traditional medicines.
"The exhibition is an effort to utilize archives to enlighten the nation by providing (the medium) to study Indonesia's local culture and increase public awareness and knowledge of national culture and spices," Gunarto stated.
He remarked that 32 photographs and 10 newspaper articles about jamu and traditional herbal medicines published during the Dutch colonial period, which are part of the ANRI archive collection, are on display at the event.
The event is organized under collaboration among the ANRI, the tourism and creative economy ministry, Jakarta provincial tourism and creative economy office, the Indonesian Jamu Entrepreneurs Association, and private company PT Putri Nilam Puspitasari, the ANRI head noted.