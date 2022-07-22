English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Looks to Attract 1 Million Tourists to Labuan Bajo

Antara • 22 July 2022 10:48
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is aiming to draw 1 million tourists to Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, through massive development of facilities in the super-priority tourist destination.
 
"For the first target, Labuan Bajo must attract at least 1 million tourists, in keeping with the capacity of its airport. But once the runway has been extended and wide-bodied planes can land at the airport, the figure will increase to 1.5 million," President Joko Widodo said while observing the rearrangement of Rinca Island in West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday.
 
The rearrangement of Rinca Island lasted two years and involved a lot of funding, including for the rearrangement of the island, the renovation of the old port, the expansion and extension of roads, the extension of the airport's runway, and the expansion of Komodo airport's terminal, he informed in a statement streamed on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Jakarta.

"I think they all must be calculated and there must be a return (on investment)," he added.
 
The head of state said he had asked Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, to carry out tourism-related activities in Labuan Bajo in association with the local government.
 
"Don't let trash scatter anywhere. Beware of trivial things that foreign and domestic tourists will look at. They will come back or not because of the trivial thing, among others. Our hospitality to serve tourists is also very important," he remarked.

 
(WAH)
