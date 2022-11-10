English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Sail Tidore is themed
Sail Tidore is themed "Tidore as a world heritage city that unites nations." (Photo: medcom.id)

Ternate Set to Welcome Tourists during Sail Tidore 2022: Mayor

Antara • 10 November 2022 16:00
Ternate: The Ternate municipal government is set to welcome tourists during the international maritime event Sail Tidore scheduled in Tidore Islands City, North Maluku Province, on November 24-29, 2022, Ternate Mayor M. Tauhid Soleman stated.
 
"Ternate is the gate for thousands of domestic and foreign tourists coming for Sail Tidore. Hence, hotels and other accommodation service providers must prepare proper facilities for them," Soleman noted here on Thursday.
 
Sail Tidore is themed "Tidore as a world heritage city that unites nations."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Ternate, as a transit city, will optimally use the opportunity to welcome tourists, the mayor stated. The city will promote its tourist destinations, cultures, and arts during the event.
 
He also urged local micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises to promote their products, such as food and handicrafts, that would draw the interest of tourists to purchase as souvenirs, among other things.
 
The mayor reminded star-rated hotels to offer the best rooms and facilities for very important guests during the event.
 
President Joko Widodo and Tourism and Creative Economic Minister Sandiaga Uno will be in Tidore Islands for the inauguration of Sail Tidore.
 
Head of the North Maluku Cooperatives and Small and Medium scale Enterprises Office Wa Zaharia remarked that all SMEs in the province are invited to participate in an exhibition to be held to promote local products during Sail Tidore.
 
Sail Tidore 2022 is part of the series of Sail Indonesia that is aimed at accelerating the development of underdeveloped regions in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic country, with more than 17 thousand islands.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ease and promptness of this immigration service could bolster the enthusiasm of foreign nationals to come to Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

Govt Aims to Open 4,000 Indonesian Restaurants Overseas by 2024

Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Digital Economy Can Potentially Reach 330 Billion by 2030: OJK

Indonesia's Digital Economy Can Potentially Reach 330 Billion by 2030: OJK

English
Fintech
Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

English
tourism
Japan Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Belize following Hurricane Lisa

Japan Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Belize following Hurricane Lisa

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang

Jenderal AS Sebut Lebih dari 100.000 Tentara Rusia Tewas di Ukraina
Internasional

Jenderal AS Sebut Lebih dari 100.000 Tentara Rusia Tewas di Ukraina

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT <i>Bestie</i>! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan
Pendidikan

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT Bestie! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!