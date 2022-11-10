Ternate Set to Welcome Tourists during Sail Tidore 2022: Mayor

"Ternate is the gate for thousands of domestic and foreign tourists coming for Sail Tidore. Hence, hotels and other accommodation service providers must prepare proper facilities for them," Soleman noted here on Thursday.
Sail Tidore is themed "Tidore as a world heritage city that unites nations."
Ternate, as a transit city, will optimally use the opportunity to welcome tourists, the mayor stated. The city will promote its tourist destinations, cultures, and arts during the event.
He also urged local micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises to promote their products, such as food and handicrafts, that would draw the interest of tourists to purchase as souvenirs, among other things.
The mayor reminded star-rated hotels to offer the best rooms and facilities for very important guests during the event.
President Joko Widodo and Tourism and Creative Economic Minister Sandiaga Uno will be in Tidore Islands for the inauguration of Sail Tidore.
Head of the North Maluku Cooperatives and Small and Medium scale Enterprises Office Wa Zaharia remarked that all SMEs in the province are invited to participate in an exhibition to be held to promote local products during Sail Tidore.
Sail Tidore 2022 is part of the series of Sail Indonesia that is aimed at accelerating the development of underdeveloped regions in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic country, with more than 17 thousand islands.