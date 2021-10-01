English  
The product will be distributed to Kansai and Kanto regions of Japan (Photo: KJRI Osaka)
Indonesia's Tempeh Enters Japanese Market

English health Japan food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 12:54
Hyogo: Japanese consumers will soon be able to enjoy Indonesian tempeh at the Gyomu Super supermarket chain which is one of the largest supermarket chains in Japan. 
 
This Indonesian processed food product from Superfood Tempe will enter the Japanese market through Japanese distibutor Kobe Bussan Co.Ltd.
 
On Wednesday, PT Arumi Kharisma Indonesia and Kobe Bussan Co. Ltd signed a repeat order contract.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Accompanied by Trade Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Arief Wibisono and Head of ITPC Osaka Dicky Farabi, Indonesian Consul General in Osaka Diana ES Sutikno also witnessed the signing.
 
She expressed her appreciation to Kobe Bussan Co. Ltd.
 
"I am also proud of the hard work of PT Arumi Kharisma Indonesia in maintaining the consistency of the quality and safety of its products," Consul General Diana said in a press release on Friday.
 
Widely known as healthy and nutritious food, tempeh is increasingly in demand by Japanese citizens. 
 
Apart from imports from Indonesia, tempeh is also produced in Japan by Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs, namely Sariraya Tempe and Rusto's Tempeh.
 
In 2020, exports of Indonesian food and beverage products to the Japanese market amounted to USD 304.8 million. 
 
(WAH)
