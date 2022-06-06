Jakarta Fair Held Again after 2-Year Absence Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Jakarta: Jakarta Fair is set to take place this year to commemorate the 495th Anniversary of the City of Jakarta.
The largest exhibition in the Southeast Asia region will be held for 39 days, from June 9 to July 17, 2022.
"After being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event can be utilized again by business actors to contribute to the recovery of the national economy," said Marketing Director of the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Ralph Scheunemann at the JIExpo Niaga Building, Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Monday, June 6, 2022.
This year, the Jakarta Fair will be held for the 53rd time since its inception in 1968.
Taking the theme 'After the pandemic, the Jakarta Fair Rises again', this event will showcase various superior products.
"This is one of the events that boosts the recovery of the Indonesian economy after the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ralph.