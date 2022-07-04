English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

English tourism creative economy Sandiaga Uno sustainable development united nations
Antara • 04 July 2022 12:18
Wonosobo: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said that his office is developing tourism villages as a flagship program of the Ministry .
 
Tourism villages became a favorite choice of tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uno said here on Sunday
 
Uno designated Sembungan in Kejajar Sub-district, Wonosobo District, as one of the 50 best tourism villages for the 2022 Indonesian Tourism Village Award (ADWI).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are committed to developing tourism villages to be a flagship program. The democratization of this tourism is to provide a just tourism benefits that can be felt by the whole community directly," he said.
 
Sandiaga Uno said that art and cultural actors also enjoy the benefits of tourist arrivals in tourism villages.
 
He said that some 250 thousand tourists visited Sembungan Tourism Village every year and their visits have a direct impact on the local people here.
 
Meanwhile, Nglanggeran, a village located in Gunung Kidup District, Yogyakarta Province, Java Island, won the Best Tourism Village Award from the United Nations' World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) last year.
 
UNWTO granted a total of 44 villages from 32 countries with the 2021 Best Tourism Village Awards.
 
"All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," UNWTO said on its website.
 
All of the 44 chosen villages scored a total of 80 or more points or more out of a possible 100.
 
Located on the slope of the Api Purba volcano, Nglanggeran Tourism Village had received an Award from the ASEAN Community Based Tourism (CBT) Awards in January 2017.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

English
asean
Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

English
culture
PM Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for Ukraine during Kyiv Visit

PM Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for Ukraine during Kyiv Visit

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5
Nasional

Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI
Ekonomi

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran
Otomotif

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia
Internasional

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan
Olahraga

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine
Hiburan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan
Pendidikan

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB
Teknologi

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!