The Travel News Market is a prestigious event that gathers tourism businesses from Sweden and other countries in the Nordic region.
"Travel News Market provides an excellent opportunity to meet directly with key stakeholders in the tourism industry," Indonesian Ambassador to Sweden Kamapradipta Isnomo said in a media release on Friday.
Ambassador Kamapradipta hopes that Indonesia's participation will help increase the number of visits from Sweden to Indonesia. To support this, the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm has also reopened visa services for foreign tourists since early November 2022.
"With the loosening of health protocols in various countries, Swedish tourists seem very enthusiastic about spending their time in tropical areas, such as Indonesia, with its natural beauty as well as its cultural diversity and uniqueness," said Ambassador Kamapradipta.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Swedish tourists in Indonesia increased from 51,000 in 2018 to 56,000 in 2019. In fact, in 2020, there were 17,000 Swedish tourists visited the country.
This year's Travel News Market exhibition was attended by more than 120 business players from all over the world. The Indonesian booth received many meeting requests with local travel agents, print and online tourism media and airlines to ask about the latest situation in Indonesia and explore cooperation opportunities.