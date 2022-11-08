English  
The event was part of the Experience Indonesia program. (Photo: KBRI London)
Indonesian Embassy in London Promotes Indonesian Specialty Coffee

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 16:17
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in London on Monday held Indonesia Coffee Day (ICD) event to promote Indonesian specialty coffee to coffee businesses in the United Kingdom (UK).
 
The event was part of the Experience Indonesia program held by the Indonesian Embassy in London this week.
 
"After the COVID-19 pandemic, we must recover and be responsive. To accelerate economic recovery, there are many opportunities to increase Indonesia's exports, including popular commodities such as coffee," said the Indonesian Ambassador to the UK, Desra Percaya, in a media release on Tuesday.

"Indonesia Coffee Day 2022 is a way to expand our market access, by gathering trusted British coffee importers with respected Indonesian coffee exporters," said the Indonesian Ambassador.
 
The event was attended by around 30 participants, including coffee roasters, cafe owners and other relevant stakeholders. 
 
This activity was enlivened by talk shows about Indonesian coffee and the coffee market in the UK, with speakers from the British Coffee Association and 5758 Coffee Lab from Indonesia.
 
Coffee consumption in the UK reached 120 thousand tons of coffee in 2018 or 6.6% of the total European market. 
 
Indonesia itself ranks as the fourth largest coffee producer in the world as of August 2021 according to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO). 
 
(WAH)

