Wellness Festival Held for Promoting Health Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Jakarta: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will hold the 2022 International Wellness Tourism Conference & Festival (IWTCF) in order to promote health tourism or wellness tourism in Indonesia.
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno remarked that the event will be held in Solo, Central Java, on August 5-7, 2022, as a creative space to promote Indonesian wellness products.
"The 2022 IWTCF is a form of collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the Indonesia Wellness Institute and also the Surakarta/Solo City Government to promote Indonesia as a wellness tourism destination," Uno noted in an official statement in Jakarta on Thursday.
The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy targets 300 participants to physically attend the event and one thousand participants to attend the event virtually.
The minister drew attention to the fact that health tourism had become a new lifestyle and also an unstoppable trend, considering the fact that after the COVID-19 pandemic, several people were keen to lead a healthier lifestyle.
"Indonesia itself, especially Solo, Yogyakarta, and Bali, have a variety of wellness products of good quality. Therefore, this is the right time for us to promote our wellness tourism products," he stated.
The 2022 IWTCF carries the theme "A Sustainability Strategy For The World Tourism Recovery And Growth Through Wellness Tourism For All" that was chosen since collaboration with all stakeholders was important to recover tourism and the creative economy globally, especially in the field of wellness tourism that is projected to become a driving force for the global economy.
Uno noted that several agendas at the 2022 IWTCF comprised a conference presenting over 30 speakers from G20 member countries, the ASEAN, and Indonesia.
This would be followed by a workshop to prepare aromatherapy and Indonesian herbal medicine, exhibition of personal care and beauty, healthy food, and traditional medicine, and also a business matching to introduce tourism business actors to potential investors.
During the 2022 IWTCF, Uno is optimistic that Indonesian wellness tourism would be widely recognized by foreign tourists.
"I hope that after the event, more tourists would come to Indonesia to enjoy our wellness tourism products," he remarked.
Deputy for Tourism Products and Event Organizers at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Rizki Handayani also expressed optimism that in future, Indonesian wellness tourism would be on top of the minds of domestic and foreign tourists.
The ministry will also continue to develop other regions in Indonesia that have a plethora of natural wealth, cultures, and traditions that are important for wellness tourism that could be processed into herbal products, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, meditation, retreats, healthy foods, and others.