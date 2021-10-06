Govt Makes Preparations for International Travelers at Bali Airport

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry is coordinating with related stakeholders to ensure preparedness in handling international travelers arriving at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali Province to facilitate smooth running before its reopening for international flights.“We are keen on ensuring preparedness for handling passengers at the Ngurah Rai International Airport is aligned with health protocols. We take such precautionary measures in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 new variant imported from abroad through modes of transportation, such as airports,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Adita Irawati, noted in a statement issued here on Tuesday.The ministry is intensifying coordination with ministries and institutions as well as the COVID-19 Handling Task Force to prepare the health protocols, she remarked.The provision of PCR test facility at the arrival terminals, waiting rooms, and quarantine rooms continues to be improved before the airport reopens for international flights from October 14, 2021, she stated.In terms of the health protocols that international travelers are necessitated to follow, the ministry refers to the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force No.18 of 2021 on Health Protocols for International Travel.The circular regulates international travelers coming to Indonesia through modes of transportation, such as airports, to mandatorily undergo PCR test upon arrival as well as be quarantined for eight days.“Thereafter, on the seventh day of quarantine, they must undergo the PCR test again. If the result is negative, then they are allowed to continue the trip, but if it is positive, they must continue their quarantine,” she explained.As earlier reported, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan had announced that the Ngurah Rai International Airport will be reopened for international flights starting from October 14, 2021.He appealed to people to follow the quarantine provisions and requirements well.