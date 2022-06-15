English  
Various Indonesian culinary delights were enjoyed by visitors. (Photo: KBRI Manila)
Various Indonesian culinary delights were enjoyed by visitors. (Photo: KBRI Manila)

Indonesian Culinary, Dances Enliven ASEAN Food Festival in Philippines

English food asean philippines indonesian embassy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 June 2022 11:42
Manila: Various Indonesian culinary delights were enjoyed by visitors of the International Mini Bazaar and ASEAN Food Festival held at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City on June 12, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian cuisine sold included rendang, fried rice, chicken satay, fried noodles, pempek, tekwan, cendol, green banana ice, solo sausage and various other typical Indonesian snacks.
 
"Indonesian cuisine is very popular among the visitors. Almost everything that we offered was bought by the visitors even before the bazaar is closed," Ida, a member of Dharma Wanita Persatuan at the Indonesian Embassy in Manila who was present at the event, said in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition to the Indonesian food booth, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Manila also participated by opening a handicraft booth that offered various Indonesian products such as batik cloth and fabric, bags, batik fans, and other handicraft items.
 
To better promote Indonesian culture, at the opening ceremony of the event, Indonesian Embassy in Manila also performed the Yapong Dance and the Balinese Baris Tunggal Dance. The dancers are staffs of the Indonesian Embassy in Manila who are directly supervised by the Office of the Education and Culture Attaché. The two dances were performed amidst other dances from the Philippines and were greeted with fanfare by the visitors.
 
The event is a collaboration between the International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. (IBF) Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippines and the ASEAN Ladies Foundation, and Foreign Embassies in the Philippine. It is an annual event attended by hundreds of the general public from foreign representatives, as well as the local community. During the 2 years of the pandemic, the event could not be held due to restrictions on gathering activities. During the said International Bazaar, apart from Indonesia, other countries participating in the activity include Argentine, Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Peru, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Ukraine, Viet Nam, and the United Arab Emirates.

 
(WAH)
Bali, Java to Face Water Scarcity: Minister

Bali, Java to Face Water Scarcity: Minister

English
water
Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

English
covid-19 cases
Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

English
jakarta
