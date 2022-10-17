Indonesian Night Market Held in Stockholm

"This 2022 Night Market event is a collaboration between the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm and Svensk-Indonesiska Sällskapet, or the Sweden-Indonesia Society in Stockholm, Sweden," said the Indonesian Ambassador to Sweden, Kamapradipta Isnomo, in a media release on Monday.
In addition to introducing the culture and cuisine of the archipelago to the Swedish public, it is also intended to attract Swedish citizens to travel to Indonesia," added the Indonesian Ambassador.
Around 300 visitors watched gamelan, anglung and other art performances, while enjoying traditional snacks and handicrafts sold by Indonesian diaspora.
This year's event took the theme of Eastern Indonesian culture.
Therefore, in the middle of the event, awards were also presented for visitors and bazaar participants who wore the best Eastern Indonesian attire.
The Night Market is an annual event that has been held regularly for the last 20 years, with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached its peak in the European country.