Indonesian Coffees Promoted during G20 Meeting in Labuan Bajo

Labuan Bajo: Various types of Indonesian coffees are being promoted and offered to guests during the Second Sherpa Meeting of G20 held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on July 10-13, 2022.
"All coffees provided are superior varieties in Indonesia, including Flores Manggarai, Toraja, Mandailing and others. The coffees are offered in lounges, meeting rooms, and exhibition stands," Head of the Global Kapal Api Corporate Communications Pangesti Boedhiman noted in a statement here on Monday.
The G20 Sherpa Meeting's delegates enjoyed coffee during the meeting and while watching dozens of phinisi boats of various sizes passing around the Labuan Bajo Harbor.
Indonesian coffee is unique and rich in taste, Boedhiman remarked while explaining that Kapal Api is the official coffee partner during the meeting.
One of Indonesia's famous coffees internationally is Flores Coffee. The owner of Florasta Barista Tuk Coffee Agustinus Suban Puka explained that the characteristic taste of Flores Coffee made it one of Indonesia's best coffees abroad.
Agustinus Suban Puka, who sells coffee aboard a two-wheeled motorbike, stated that foreign tourists had a liking for Flores specialty coffee. Tourists always praise the strong taste of Flores coffee after drinking the blended variety, according to Puka.
Bajawa Arabica coffee grows in the highlands of Flores at an altitude of 800 to 1,200 meters above sea level. Meanwhile, Manggarai Robusta Coffee grows in the highlands around 300 to 1,200 meters above sea level.
Attendees at the Second Sherpa Meeting in Labuan Bajo comprise delegates from 19 member countries of G20, while the United States joins the meeting virtually.
Also present at the gathering are representatives from six non-G20 member countries and nine international organizations.
Labuan Bajo is one of Indonesia's priority tourist destinations, with participants of the G20 meeting and guests scheduled to visit the Komodo Dragon National Park located near Labuan Bajo.