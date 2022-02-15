English  
Several local MSMEs are involved in supporting Mandalika as a super-priority tourism destination. (Photo: medcom.id)
Several local MSMEs are involved in supporting Mandalika as a super-priority tourism destination. (Photo: medcom.id)

Mandalika Economic Zone Offers Huge Business Potential for MSMEs

English tourism MSMEs west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 15 February 2022 16:51
Jakarta: The Mandalika Special Economic Zone in West Nusa Tenggara province offers huge business potential reaching Rp2.2 trillion for Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), according to the Presidential Staff Office (KSP).
 
Deputy III of KSP Panutan Sulendrakusuma conveyed the statement based on evaluation of the multiplier effect due to investment realization of the Mandalika Special Economic Zone.
 
"The estimated multiplier effect of the Mandalika Special Economic Zone amounted to Rp4.8 trillion, of which 45.8 percent, or around Rp2.2 trillion, will go to MSMEs," Sulendrakusuma stated in here on Tuesday.

According to the deputy, the momentum offered by the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) 2021 and MotoGP 2022 has a positive bearing on MSMEs, especially in the tourism sector.
 
Hence, in future, several local MSMEs are involved in supporting Mandalika as a super-priority tourism destination, he stated.
 
"Several MSMEs involved include those offering car and motorcycle rentals and accommodations, such as homestays, and camping ground," he pointed out.
 
Sulendrakusuma ensured that the growth of MSMEs in Mandalika will majorly contribute to the economy in West Nusa Tenggara, as MSMEs dominated the economic structure of Central Lombok and West Nusa Tenggara.
 
"Economic growth (in West Nusa Tenggara) is projected at 1.7 percent. That is the contribution from the Mandalika Special Economic Zone," he explained.
 
As the Mandalika Zone is a long-term project, the Indonesian government has readied several supporting aspects to sustain the multiplier effect, according to Sulendrakusuma.
 
The deputy noted that the Business Incubation Area of the West Nusa Tenggara Regional Research and Innovation Agency is expected to boost the capacity of science and technology and entrepreneurship that is based on innovation, technology, and digitalization by involving vocational high schools, colleges, and the international vocational training center owned by the Manpower Ministry.
 
Furthermore, the KSP supports the programs of the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, such as institutional revitalization and financing of thematic markets, including souvenir centers, as well as the entrepreneurs' incubator agency. 

 
(WAH)
