Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

West Lombok: Several hotels in Senggigi, West Lombok District of West Nusa Tenggara have reported an increase in occupancy rate ahead of the World Superbike (WSBK) championship and following an improvement in covid-19 restrictions (PPKM) status to Level 1.General manager of Aruna Senggigi Resort & Convention, Weni Kristanti, said her establishment has benefited from the 2021 Pesona Senggigi Festival, held by the West Lombok Tourism Office to welcome the WSBK championship next month."We recorded a 70-percent occupancy rate last Saturday (October 2, 2021), the highest in months. The festival has improved public trust in West Lombok's safety, and we are confident of welcoming the WSBK international championship in Mandalika Circuit next month," Kristanti added.The regional tourism office has selected Aruna Senggigi Resort to host the Javanese Wayang puppet theatre show, she said adding, she is confident the puppet show would be profitable for the hotel as the region has a significant Javanese population, which is expected to enthusiastically welcome the show."This festival has shone a spotlight on the local tourism's potential to attract tourists visiting Senggigi," Kristanti said.Meanwhile, general manager of the Jayakarta Lombok Beach Resort & Spa, Cherry Abdul Hakim, confirmed the hotel recently recorded an 80-percent occupancy rate."This event (Pesona Senggigi Festival) is advantageous for our hotel, as around 100 rooms from our hotel's 120 rooms were occupied last Saturday," Hakim said.Concurring with Kristanti and Hakim, Aang Sadikin, who serves as the marketing sales director at the Kila Senggigi Beach Lombok, lauded the regional tourism office's efforts to restore public faith in tourism activities in Senggigi."Our hotel has recorded a 67-percent occupancy rate, as around 83 rooms from our hotel's 167 rooms are occupied," Sadikin informed.The Road to Pesona Senggigi Festival will take place until the end of November 2021 and has been organized to welcome the WSBK championship. Four hotels have been selected by the regional tourism office to host the festival—Aruna Senggigi Resort & Convention, The Jayakarta Lombok Beach Resort & Spa, Kila Senggigi Beach Lombok, and Holiday Resort Lombok.