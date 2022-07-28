English  
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Food, Beverage Products Return to Food Hotel Indonesia This Year

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 July 2022 18:53
Jakarta: For the first time since 2019, Australian food and beverage (F&B) products are being showcased at Food Hotel Indonesia (FHI) as part of an innovative program being delivered by the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW). 
 
With FHI resuming this year as an in-person event, thirteen Australian companies from NSW are showcasing their high-quality F&B products as part of the NSW hosted stand at FHI at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran. 
 
Visiting FHI today, Australia’s Ambassador Penny Williams PSM toured the exhibition and met with participating Australian company representatives. 

"With borders now open, it is great to see Australian companies visiting the market and showcasing their high-quality food and beverage products" said Ambassador Williams in a press release on Thursday.
 
"We hope to see new partnerships between Australian and Indonesian businesses as a result of FHI, enjoying the benefits emerging from our ongoing implementation of the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IACEPA)," said the Ambassador.
 
The NSW stand at FHI is the final element of the NSW funded Going Global program which provides companies from NSW with the opportunity to participate in a 6-month program focused on preparing them for export. 
 
In addition to the NSW stand, the Almond Board of Australia is also participating in FHI and delivered a briefing on the functional use and qualities of Australian almonds for Indonesian importers and industry representatives.  Both NSW and the Almond Board of Australia are being supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. 
 
(WAH)
