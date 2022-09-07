300 Producers Join Asian Food Ingredients Exhibition 2022 in Jakarta

"Indonesia has officially hosted Fi Asia since 2010. We see Indonesia as a country that has good growth in the food and beverage industry and even during the pandemic," Regional Portfolio Director of the ASEAN Informal Market Rungphech Chitanuwat stated here on Wednesday.
The Fi Asia 2022 will serve as a forum for the food and beverage industry to obtain reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective sources of raw materials as well as build networks with various leading suppliers.
"We are committed to growing the food and beverage industry in the ASEAN by presenting food raw materials and the latest technology that can help industry players to develop products," she remarked.
Participants at the Fi Asia 2022 are expected to gain a better understanding of the latest industry developments related to products, markets, and consumer trends in order to remain competitive.
Meanwhile, General Chairperson of the Indonesian Food and Beverage Producers Association (GAPMMI) Adhi S. Lukman welcomed the presence of FI Asia that continues to support the national food and beverage industry by holding an international-standard exhibition for food and beverage raw materials.
"FI Asia has added value for exhibitors and visitors through various activities that are beneficial to the industry, so that they can create competitive products. In future, Indonesia will not only absorb foreign commodities but will also be able to produce innovative processed foods and beverages at an efficient cost," he remarked.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General of Agro Industry of the Ministry of Industry Putu Juli Ardika.
It has eight pavilions -- Natural Ingredients, New Business, Beverage Ingredients, Thailand Pavilion, USA Pavilion, India Pavilion, Malaysia Pavilion, and China Pavilion -- featured in a hybrid format.