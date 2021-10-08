Mandalika Circuit Can Help Push Lombok Tourism: SOEs Deputy Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Mandalika circuit, which is expected to host global-level events, will help promote tourism sustainability in Mandalika Special Economic Zone in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara and its surrounding areas, the Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises said."We hope, of course, that this is not something that is just for a moment, not just project based, not just once in a while, but we really hope that with the construction of the Mandalika international circuit, it will become an annual cycle that can be followed by various other activities," Pahala Nugraha Mansury said at a virtual press conference originating from Jakarta on Thursday.He said the targets for peak events at Mandalika are MotoGP and World Superbike, but throughout the year, as seen from November 2021 to March 2022, it is expected that other international events will also be held in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone."Thus, (the circuit) can garner people's (interest). As I have said about the MotoGP event, every grand prix is watched by more than 400 million people in the world. So, we hope that this can also push the global community to know that there are many tourist destinations in Indonesia," he added.The circuit is expected to encourage foreign tourists to visit Indonesia and also get domestic tourists to come to West Nusa Tenggara, which is one of the five super-priority destinations proclaimed by President Joko Widodo, Mansury said."I think that tourism is not only providing infrastructure, culture, and experience in these destinations, but also various other experiences. Including the experience of watching MotoGP races or other events that can be held there," he added."We hope that this is all our effort to realize how Lombok as one of the super-priority tourism destinations can really be developed in the future," he saidMansury, West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah, and some directors of state-owned companies unveiled the official name of the Mandalika international circuit --Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit-- on Thursday.Member of Committee X of the House of Representatives, Andreas Hugo Pareira, said that the Mandalika International Circuit, which is being prepared for the MotoGP event, has had a multiplier effect on the development of the Mandalika SEZ and the welfare of the people in Lombok, NTB, and its surroundings.Pareira said the Mandalika SEZ is a tourism complex with adequate area and is supported by all existing facilities.The Mandalika Circuit is expected to push the development and promotion of tourism in the Mandalika SEZ, Lombok, in particular, and Indonesia, in general, he added.