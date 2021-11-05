Jakarta: Nasi padang available at the Indonesian Pavilion cafeteria during the 2020 Dubai Expo emerged as the most popular dish not only among visitors but also the pavilion's delegates of other countries.
“The Indonesian Pavilion becomes the most favorite pavilion among the visitors at the 2020 Dubai Expo. They do not only enjoy the pavilion’s contents but also relish the Indonesian culinary specialties. Nasi padang was not only ordered by the visitors but also by the pavilion delegates from other countries at the 2020 Dubai Expo area,” National Export Development Director General at the Trade Ministry, concurrently the Indonesian Pavilion Commissioner General at the 2020 Dubai Expo, Didi Sumedi, stated in a press release issued here on Friday.
Nasi padang is served with one of the most delicious dishes in the world, rendang, and other side dishes, such as roasted or fried chicken, perkedel (fried mashed potato), and boiled vegetables, he remarked.
“It shows that the Indonesian culinary taste can be approved by many people from various countries,” he stated.
The Indonesian culinary arts are apparently quite popular abroad and can be easily accepted either by the Indonesian or international community, according to Sumedi.
“The trend of nasi padang being favored by the visitors surely becomes one of the ways to introduce Indonesian spices. The food processed with Indonesian spices will make its taste special and delicious,” he highlighted.
The dish costs AED 60, or equivalent to Rp240 thousand per serving, and on an average, 100 portions are sold every day.
Apart from rendang, mi goreng (fried noodles) was also a favorite among other visitors. The pavilion also serves nasi goreng, soto betawi, bakso, sate ayam, and sweet martabak.
The Indonesian specialty dishes are offered by the Bandung Restaurant at the cafeteria area. The restaurant has been established in Abu Dhabi since 2001.
The cafeteria at the Indonesian Pavilion is operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time and located on the ground floor, right before the exit door of the pavilion.
Apart from the food, visitors also opt for Luwak coffee to spend the hot days in Dubai. They were also seen recommending the coffee to their friends and families.
A visitor at the expo, Tirtsa from Russia, acknowledged that she really likes Nasi Padang with rendang.
“The rendang was very delicious. First time I tried here, and I have already had it six times with my friends and family. I even always recommend Luwak coffee as well to anyone I met at the expo,” she stated.
The culinary delicacies offered at the Indonesian Pavilion’s cafeteria helps promote Indonesian tourism to international tourists, Sumedi remarked.