The ministry will forge cooperation with the private platform in various initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Ready to Welcome Digital Nomads: Minister

Antara • 07 July 2022 15:26
Jakarta: Indonesia is ready to welcome tourists, including digital nomads, who can work anywhere as long as supporting facilities exist for remote working, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno stated.
 
Several supporting facilities and infrastructure were available for these digital nomads and the country also offered a lifestyle connected with nature and the local community, he noted in an official statement on Thursday.
 
Research conducted by Harvard Business School shows that digital nomads and remote workers, in general, can be a breath of fresh air to support the economy.

They can also play a role in encouraging entrepreneurship within the community that they reside in, thereby creating technology clusters across the world.
 
Uno believes that cooperation between the government and the private sector can assist in revitalizing Indonesia's tourism industry, with new focus on quality visitors looking to stay for longer periods of time.
 
Amid the new normal era in tourism travel, the minister is optimistic that collaboration between the government and the private sector would create a more sustainable and resilient tourism sector.
 
This can also create longer lasting economic impacts and more diverse work opportunities at the local level, he stated.
 
Uno's ministry will forge cooperation with the private platform in various initiatives.
 
This included the construction of a special hub (website) for Bali that showcases various best local long-term locations to stay and important information related to entry requirements and visa policies to attract remote workers.
 
The hub for Bali is estimated to be unveiled this year.
 
This partnership also extends to several education campaigns to promote more responsible hosting activities and traveling as remote workers.

 
(WAH)
