English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Warm-Up Vacation Program is expected to help the local economy. (photo: medcom.id)
The Warm-Up Vacation Program is expected to help the local economy. (photo: medcom.id)

Govt Presents Quarantine Bubble for Tourists in Bali

English bali tourism Hotel
Antara • 08 February 2022 06:02
Jakarta: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy presents a bubble system under the Warm-Up Vacation Program for foreign tourists and/or international travelers (PPLN) arriving and undergoing quarantine in Bali hotels.
 
The Warm-Up Vacation Program is expected to help the local economy.
 
Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Nia Niscaya remarked that this program allowed travelers during quarantine at the hotel to be active in a bubble area specially prepared by hotel managers rather than staying in their rooms.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Hopefully, this program would build market confidence that Bali is ready for foreign tourists. Warm Up Vacation is a quarantine program that does not feel like a quarantine," Niscaya noted during the Weekly Press Briefing on Monday.
 
Earlier, Bali's economy had contracted by 3.43 percent during the first to the third quarter of 2021.
 
As international flights to Bali have re-opened on February 4, the Warm-Up Vacation Program is offered to foreign travelers, so that they can undergo quarantine in hotels through the application of a bubble system.
 
"Foreign travelers quarantined in hotels in Bali could conduct activities outside their hotel rooms, though still in the hotel area. There are five hotels, with 447 rooms, ready for this program," Niscaya expounded.
 
The five hotels are Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua and Westin Resort in Nusa Dua, Griya Santrian in Sanur, Viceroy in Ubud, and Royal Tulip in Jimbaran.
 
Every hotel that provides a Warm Up Vacation quarantine package must have readied a special bubble area. Thus, international travelers can enjoy various activities, such as going to the beach, playing table tennis, and swimming.
 
In future, there will be additional hotels with these program facilities. Until now, 61 hotels with 3,400 rooms are still implementing the usual quarantine system wherein guests are required to stay in their rooms or private villa.
 
Currently, 19 hotels have agreed to apply the Warm-Up Vacation quarantine package and their readiness had yet to be verified.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Economic Cost of Air Pollution in Middle East, North Africa is Immense: World Bank

Economic Cost of Air Pollution in Middle East, North Africa is Immense: World Bank

English
middle east
WHO, Commonwealth Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Public Health Issues

WHO, Commonwealth Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Public Health Issues

English
united nations
EU Provides Emergency Assistance to People Affected by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

EU Provides Emergency Assistance to People Affected by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mendagri Perintahkan Kepala Daerah Akselerasi Vaksinasi Covid-19
Nasional

Mendagri Perintahkan Kepala Daerah Akselerasi Vaksinasi Covid-19

4 Daerah Berikan Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan, Ini Lokasinya
Otomotif

4 Daerah Berikan Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan, Ini Lokasinya

Saham Meta Seret Wall Street ke Zona Merah
Ekonomi

Saham Meta Seret Wall Street ke Zona Merah

AS Tawarkan Hadiah Rp143 Miliar untuk Informasi Terkait Pemimpin ISIS-K
Internasional

AS Tawarkan Hadiah Rp143 Miliar untuk Informasi Terkait Pemimpin ISIS-K

Sadio Mane dkk Disambut Penggemar Usai Juara Piala Afrika
Olahraga

Sadio Mane dkk Disambut Penggemar Usai Juara Piala Afrika

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!