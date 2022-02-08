Govt Presents Quarantine Bubble for Tourists in Bali

Jakarta: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy presents a bubble system under the Warm-Up Vacation Program for foreign tourists and/or international travelers (PPLN) arriving and undergoing quarantine in Bali hotels.
The Warm-Up Vacation Program is expected to help the local economy.
Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Nia Niscaya remarked that this program allowed travelers during quarantine at the hotel to be active in a bubble area specially prepared by hotel managers rather than staying in their rooms.
"Hopefully, this program would build market confidence that Bali is ready for foreign tourists. Warm Up Vacation is a quarantine program that does not feel like a quarantine," Niscaya noted during the Weekly Press Briefing on Monday.
Earlier, Bali's economy had contracted by 3.43 percent during the first to the third quarter of 2021.
As international flights to Bali have re-opened on February 4, the Warm-Up Vacation Program is offered to foreign travelers, so that they can undergo quarantine in hotels through the application of a bubble system.
"Foreign travelers quarantined in hotels in Bali could conduct activities outside their hotel rooms, though still in the hotel area. There are five hotels, with 447 rooms, ready for this program," Niscaya expounded.
The five hotels are Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua and Westin Resort in Nusa Dua, Griya Santrian in Sanur, Viceroy in Ubud, and Royal Tulip in Jimbaran.
Every hotel that provides a Warm Up Vacation quarantine package must have readied a special bubble area. Thus, international travelers can enjoy various activities, such as going to the beach, playing table tennis, and swimming.
In future, there will be additional hotels with these program facilities. Until now, 61 hotels with 3,400 rooms are still implementing the usual quarantine system wherein guests are required to stay in their rooms or private villa.
Currently, 19 hotels have agreed to apply the Warm-Up Vacation quarantine package and their readiness had yet to be verified.