Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
2022 MotoGP Becomes Indonesia's Traditional Culinary Showcase: Minister

English motogp tourism creative economy
Antara • 14 March 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno assessed that implementation of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia on March 18-20, 2022, is the right opportunity to promote the nation's traditional culinary wealth.
 
"The diversity of Indonesian (culinary) wealth, as one of the backbones of the country’s creative economy, should be celebrated with the global community," Uno stated here on Sunday while dispatching 10 food trucks to promote culinary products at the racing event.
 
The minister emphasized that the local wisdom and various traditional spices should be showcased at the MotoGP event that will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, since the event will be watched by 400 million people.

Hence, superior culinary delights from 34 provinces will be showcased at the circuit, he stated.
 
"The culinary promotion is part of the Spice Up the World Program to make Indonesia as one of the world’s leading gastronomic tourism attractions," the minister remarked.
 
Uno noted that some 42-45 percent of job opportunities in Indonesia were created by the culinary sector.
 
Thus, the government strives to introduce Indonesia's culinary potential to the global community by making the most of the international racing event.
 
Furthermore, Uno affirmed that his side had collaborated with one of the domestic sweet soy sauce producers to hold the 2022 Bango Culinary Festival (FJB) to introduce Indonesian culinary wealth.
 
"I expect that the provision of food trucks and implementation of the 2022 FJB can improve culinary transactions at the racing event by 20-30 percent since we want to create 35-50 thousand new job opportunities to revive the economy in the Mandalika area," he stated.
 
Deputy for the Digital Economy and Creative Products of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry Muhammad Neil El Himam remarked that according to the 2020 Focus Economy Outlook, Indonesian culinary products contributed 41 percent to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP), as the value of the products reached US$27.5 billion each year.
 
 
(WAH)
