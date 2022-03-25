English  
Borobudur temple (Photo: medcom.id)
Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector Creates 1 Million New Jobs: Minister

English tourism investment creative economy
Antara • 25 March 2022 20:08
Badung: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno affirmed that his ministry projects investments in the national tourism sector to open new job opportunities for one to 1.5 million people.
 
"The investment that the ministry offered to foreign investors aims to develop sustainable and community-based tourism as our effort to accelerate economic recovery and open new jobs in Indonesia," Uno noted in his statement on Friday.
 
The ministry had organized the "Tourism and Creative Economy Investor Forum" in Nusa Dua, Bali, by inviting 18 foreign investors that attended the forum through offline and online means.

Uno noted that the increasing interest shown by foreign investors to invest in the tourism sector in Indonesia is a positive sign in the government's efforts to develop the tourism and creative economy aspects to open new jobs and contribute to the national economic recovery.
 
The ministry projected tourism investments to bolster the development of five super-priority tourism destinations, eight special economic zones, and 12 sustainable tourism projects, he stated.
 
"We have also commenced investment cooperation with Astungkara Way (tourism enterprise) for (the development of) agro-tourism and educational tourism," Uno noted.
 
He highlighted that the ministry's investment opportunities were valued in the range of US$1-1.5 billion and will open new jobs for one to 1.5 million people nationwide.
 
Moreover, to rev up MSMEs and creative economy sectors, the minister also reminded MSMEs to adapt and innovate for creative products to catch up with the current market trends and development by utilizing digital platforms and social media in their market strategy.
 
"We have proven that the MSMEs' role will be central in economic recovery, as MSMEs contribute 97 percent of the industry's workforce that will be our way to rev up our economy," Uno affirmed. 

 
(WAH)
