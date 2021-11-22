Indonesians Urged to Help Protect Geoparks

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged all elements of the nation to protect all geoparks in Indonesia.
According to him, geoparks are able to provide great benefits for the community and the country.
"I hope that all elements of the nation will move to become part of the geopark conservation movement," President Jokowi said at the 2nd National Geopark Indonesia Conference, Monday, November 22, 2021.
"We need to cooperate with geopark activists, academics, and local community groups. Generate innovative ideas, make concrete breakthroughs, which balance conservation and the economy," he explained.
Currently, President Jokowi said, geoparks are one of the most popular tourism destinations in the world. Each geopark has its own uniqueness. There are stories about the geology of the area, the endemic flora and fauna, and the culture of the people.
"Now, the thing that needs to be strengthened is the narrative in each geopark. The narrative about ancient mountains, their eruptions in the past, and also the journey of civilization around them," said the President.