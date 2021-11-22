Ministry to Mass Vaccinate Tourism Players in Tana Toraja

Jakarta: The tourism and creative economy minister supports efforts to expedite COVID-19 vaccination by conducting mass vaccination primarily for tourism and creative economy players as well as the general public in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi.
The vaccination site is located in the religious tourism destination of Sa'pak Bayo Bayo. The three-day event on November 21-23, 2021, aims to administer one thousand vaccines.
"In the midst of the pandemic, we continue to collaborate hand-in-hand to conduct mass vaccinations in Tana Toraja District. This is for economic revival, because if the economy is good (which is marked) by job openings, tourism is hoped to revive again," Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno noted in a press statement received here on Sunday, November 21.
This event is the result of collaboration among the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry and the Tana Toraja District Government, national defense force, police force, Antis, and Homecare24.
According to data from the Tana Toraja District Health Office, as of November 19, 2021, some 139,334 people, or 62.3 percent, had been administered the first dose, while the second dose was given to 119,446 people, or 53.4 percent.
Until now, the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry had collaborated with various parties in order to stem the spread of COVID-19. Almost 700 thousand people were vaccinated under the ministry's program that covers 82 locations spread across various regions.
"I call on stakeholders, both those engaged in the tourism and creative economy sector and others, to be able to collaborate with us, as we have done today in order to conduct similar activities, so that all destinations and sectors involved in it are more ready to receive tourists, and the industry is active again and opens up job opportunities," he affirmed.
Head of Tana Toraja District Theofilus Allorerung welcomed the support of the ministry that reinforces efforts to expedite COVID-19 vaccination in the area.
He highlighted the high level of public enthusiasm about vaccination, as tourism was one of the strengths and solutions for economic revival in Tana Toraja.
"We remain committed to preparing various destinations, including tourist villages. We hope for program support and facilitation from the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry in the future," he added.