Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Lawmaker Lauds Indonesia's Plan to Reduce Self-Quarantine Period for Travelers

English tourism indonesian government bali province
Antara • 08 October 2021 18:47
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR) Commission VI Deputy Speaker Gde Sumarjaya Linggih praised the Indonesian Government’s plan to reduce the required self-quarantine period for travelers arriving from abroad to Indonesia, from eight to five days.
 
A reduction in the self-quarantine period also applied to foreign tourists keen on visiting Indonesia, including Bali.
 
In his statement on Friday, Linggih expects to witness an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia, with the reduction of this self-quarantine period since tourism had come to a halt on account of the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM).

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) indicated that the number of visitors to Bali Province dropped by 99.99 percent, according to Linggih.
 
"This is a positive move for the development of our economy, especially Bali. I hope that Bali would be able to recover its tourism as soon as possible. I am upbeat that COVID-19 would be brought under control just as we expected," he stated.
 
Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told journalists after attending a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, on Thursday, that the government would reduce the time for self-quarantine to five days for travelers from abroad.
 
"It has been decided during a meeting to discuss the quarantine period that (Indonesia) is open (for travelers from abroad)," Hartarto noted.
 
In addition to Bali, President Jokowi also urged officials to start preparing for opening tourism in other island regions, such as Riau Islands, with a low level of PPKM.
 
According to the plan, Bali can receive visitors from abroad by opening the Ngurah Rai International Airport from October 14, 2021. Tourists have to undergo self-quarantine and routinely conduct PCR test. 
 
(WAH)
