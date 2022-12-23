Bali: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has encouraged all tourism industry players to prepare themselves to welcome more tourists during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
"So that they can provide good services," said Ma'ruf during a work visit to Bali on Friday, December 23, 2022.
According to Ma'ruf, this holiday period can be a momentum to revive the country's economy, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
"In Bali, I heard that the condition was quite good from before the G20 Summit. Now it is still quite good," he said.
Previously, the Covid-19 Handling Task Force instructed all tourism industry players to urge their customers to maintain health protocols in public spaces, including shops, shopping centers, malls, restaurants, hotels, and recreational areas.
"This is very important to prevent transmission," the government spokesperson for handling Covid-19, Reisa Broto Asmoro, stated.