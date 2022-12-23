English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
This holiday period can be a momentum to revive the country's economy. (Photo: medcom.id)
This holiday period can be a momentum to revive the country's economy. (Photo: medcom.id)

VP Urges Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Anticipate Year-End Holidays

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 23 December 2022 14:52
Bali: Indonesian Vice President  Ma'ruf Amin has encouraged all tourism industry players to prepare themselves to welcome more tourists during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
 
"So that they can provide good services," said Ma'ruf during a work visit  to Bali on Friday, December 23, 2022.
 
According to Ma'ruf, this holiday period can be a momentum to revive the country's economy, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). 
 
"In Bali, I heard that the condition was quite good from before the G20 Summit. Now it is still quite good," he said.
 
Previously, the Covid-19 Handling Task Force instructed all tourism industry players to urge their customers to maintain health protocols in public spaces, including shops, shopping centers, malls, restaurants, hotels, and recreational areas.
 
"This is very important to prevent transmission," the government spokesperson for handling Covid-19, Reisa Broto Asmoro, stated.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Seeking knowledge is an obligation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Education Ban on Afghan Women Not in line with Islamic Values: Indonesian VP

VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

VP to Attend 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

English
central java
Millions of Children in Afghanistan Vaccinated against Measles, Polio

Millions of Children in Afghanistan Vaccinated against Measles, Polio

English
vaccination
Over 20 Million Children Suffering in the Horn of Africa: UNICEF

Over 20 Million Children Suffering in the Horn of Africa: UNICEF

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga
Ekonomi

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik
Internasional

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!
Olahraga

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!