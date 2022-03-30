English  
Apart from traveling, several visitors also come to do research. (Photo: medcom.id)
Central Sulawesi Governor Promotes Megalithic Site at Lore Lindu National Park

English tourism culture education
Antara • 30 March 2022 19:38
Poso: Central Sulawesi Governor Rusdy Mastura promotes the historical heritage and megalithic site at the Lore Lindu National Park (TNLL) in the districts of Poso and Sigi to boost the people’s economy through the tourism sector.
 
"There are various ancient cultural relics, including megalithic sites, in Central Sulawesi Province," he noted in Palu City, Central Sulawesi Province, on Wednesday.
 
At the national park, hundreds of megaliths are scattered across the Palu, Napu, Behoa, and Bada valleys.

Various prehistoric statues and rocks at the megalithic sites are preserved by the surrounding indigenous people in the areas.
 
"We will continue to promote the megalithic sites, as the historical tourism attractions have a huge impact on the economy of the local community," the governor affirmed.
 
Hence, in a bid to boost the community's welfare, he urged the Poso district government to be creative in promoting the tourism areas.
 
The megalithic tourism potential is planned to be promoted at the Lake Poso Festival scheduled to be held in August 2022.
 
“We have many superior tourism potentials that the other regions do not have. Thus, we have to be proud of the potentials. Let us promote them,” Mastura remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Head of the Development and Marketing Department of the Central Sulawesi Tourism Office, Nurhalis, stated that the megalithic relics had drawn both local and foreign tourists.
 
"Apart from traveling, several visitors also come to do research," he remarked.
 
Hence, in addition to vacationing, visitors can gain knowledge about the prehistoric site that is being proposed to be a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.
 
The official noted that the district government had also attempted to promote the tourism site.
 
"However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are very few visitors at the site. Still, it should not become an excuse for not promoting the tourism potential in Central Sulawesi Province," he affirmed.
 
According to UNESCO’s official site, the TNLL had been designated as a part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves in 1977.

 
(WAH)
