East Nusa Tenggara is a microcosm of Indonesia.
East Nusa Tenggara Province Prepares Disaster Safe Tourism Guide

English tourism disaster east nusa tenggara
Antara • 11 January 2022 17:27
Kupang: The East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Tourism and Creative Economy Office has prepared a disaster safe tourism guide to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists visiting the island province.
 
In a statement released here on Tuesday, the office's tourism and creative economy industry head, Johny Rohi, said that the office has conducted a survey on disaster safe tourism.
 
The results of the survey have been compiled into a guide that will be circulated at the district and city level, including to tourism players, and will be implemented in each tourist destination in East Nusa Tenggara, he informed.

East Nusa Tenggara is a microcosm of disasters in Indonesia because almost every natural and non-natural disaster seen in other regions is also witnessed in the province, Rohi said.
 
He cited the example of hydrometeorological disasters, such as floods and landslides, reported recently in tourism destinations on Flores Island such as Labuan Bajo, Ende, and Sikka, among others.
 
"This condition has become a serious consideration because it affects the growth of the tourism sector that the provincial government has determined as the province's main economic engine," he said.
 
"To this end, we conducted a survey and its result came in the form of a document that contains a guide or efforts that should be carried out to realize disaster safe tourism," he explained.
 
The disaster safe tourism guide encompasses the readiness or mitigation aspects before a disaster, disaster emergency response, and post-disaster handling, he elaborated.
 
Rohi said that the office will encourage the adoption of the survey results into a regulation that can be implemented in each district and city.
 
This is all part of efforts to make tourists feel confident about visiting East Nusa Tenggara, which is prone to disasters, he added.
 
The successful implementation of disaster safe tourism will depend on all parties, such as the government, tourism industry players, universities, mass media, and community, he added.
 
"These various stakeholders should collaborate so that our tourism development could achieve the target we hope for," he affirmed.

 
