2022 Bali Trail Running Promotes Economic Recovery: Minister

Jakarta: The 2022 Bali Trail Running cross-country race will promote recovery of the tourism and creative economy sectors in Bali, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated.
The event was hosted in the Batur area, Bangli District, Bali, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The race was divided into two categories: the 15-km race and 30-km race.
"We hope that this (event) will continue to push for the recovery of Bali's tourism and creative economy," Minister Uno noted in a statement here, on Monday.
Some 509 people participated in the 2022 Bali Trail Running event, comprising national and international participants, he stated. It indicated the tourists' high levels of enthusiasm to indulge in Bali's scenic views again.
During the race event, the participants were enthralled by the scenic views of Batur mountains, black lava area, and gardens in the countryside.
The minister was confident that the race event, whose track spanned around Mount Batur, had created job opportunities for the community as was apparent from the involvement of around 100 workers, who partook in the event's management.
He also pointed out that hotels and restaurants in the Kintamani area, Batur, were thronged by visitors during the 2022 Bali Trail Running event.
"This is what we want that every event will bring visitors, (and in turn), visitors will stimulate the economy (recovery), (provide) job opportunities, (and) improve the community's welfare," he added.
The minister participated in the event for the 15-km race category. He also observed the runners from the starting point of the race.
"Race safe, stay safe, make sure you do care about the environment, and hopefully, this event would bring recovery for the tourism in Bali," he told the participants.