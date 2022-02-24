Tourism Ministry to Consider Reactivating Visa on Arrival Scheme in Bali

Badung: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno revealed that his ministry will contemplate on reactivating the visa on arrival scheme in Bali after the island province reopens its doors to international tourists.
During an audience with Bali Governor I Wayan Koster in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday night (Feb 23), Uno said he would consider several inputs to expedite economic and tourism recovery in the province that includes reactivating the visa on arrival scheme.
"Tourism industry actors suggested that the visa on arrival scheme be reactivated while Bali reopens its doors to international tourists," the minister remarked.
Uno also confirmed that the authority had coordinated with law enforcement agencies to follow up on some reports on some opportunistic individuals functioning as visa mafias.
"We must not tolerate the visa mafias, as they will tarnish the image of our tourism industry that is recovering right now. We are optimistic that tourism industry actors would observe relevant regulations while we reopen Bali, and do not forget to put our hospitality first," Uno affirmed.
The minister then committed to improving existing regulations to relieve the bottleneck in obtaining electronic visas by cutting red tapes, costs, and time duration to process the application.
Uno also affirmed that international events and G20 side events will be organised in Bali Island to bolster economic and tourism recovery at the popular tourism destination.
"We will organise a sports television conference in December 2022 and invite around two thousand international participants for the event. We have also prepared G20 events and economic recovery measures to enhance business opportunities and jobs in Bali, and we have agreed on measures necessary to reopen tourism in Bali," Uno noted.
The ministry will also issue a joint statement on quarantine regulations with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, he remarked while adding that several international airlines are ready to reopen their flights to Bali.
"(COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee spokesperson) Wiku Adisasmito had earlier concluded his visit in Bali to observe quarantine facilities. Regarding direct flights to Bali, apart from Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines, Jet Star, and Scoot Tiger, KLM and other airlines are also ready (to serve flights to Bali)," Uno remarked.