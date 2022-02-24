English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Tourism Ministry to Consider Reactivating Visa on Arrival Scheme in Bali

English bali tourism G20
Antara • 24 February 2022 18:28
Badung: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno revealed that his ministry will contemplate on reactivating the visa on arrival scheme in Bali after the island province reopens its doors to international tourists.
 
During an audience with Bali Governor I Wayan Koster in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday night (Feb 23), Uno said he would consider several inputs to expedite economic and tourism recovery in the province that includes reactivating the visa on arrival scheme.
 
"Tourism industry actors suggested that the visa on arrival scheme be reactivated while Bali reopens its doors to international tourists," the minister remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Uno also confirmed that the authority had coordinated with law enforcement agencies to follow up on some reports on some opportunistic individuals functioning as visa mafias.
 
"We must not tolerate the visa mafias, as they will tarnish the image of our tourism industry that is recovering right now. We are optimistic that tourism industry actors would observe relevant regulations while we reopen Bali, and do not forget to put our hospitality first," Uno affirmed.
 
The minister then committed to improving existing regulations to relieve the bottleneck in obtaining electronic visas by cutting red tapes, costs, and time duration to process the application.
 
Uno also affirmed that international events and G20 side events will be organised in Bali Island to bolster economic and tourism recovery at the popular tourism destination.
 
"We will organise a sports television conference in December 2022 and invite around two thousand international participants for the event. We have also prepared G20 events and economic recovery measures to enhance business opportunities and jobs in Bali, and we have agreed on measures necessary to reopen tourism in Bali," Uno noted.
 
The ministry will also issue a joint statement on quarantine regulations with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, he remarked while adding that several international airlines are ready to reopen their flights to Bali.
 
"(COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee spokesperson) Wiku Adisasmito had earlier concluded his visit in Bali to observe quarantine facilities. Regarding direct flights to Bali, apart from Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines, Jet Star, and Scoot Tiger, KLM and other airlines are also ready (to serve flights to Bali)," Uno remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!